The Meadville golf boys and girls teams enter the 2023 season with an experienced group of golfers, led by their ten of seniors.
Boys head coach Fred Garvey. is specifically looking to his experienced six seniors Philip Pandolph, Alex Burgess, Christ Costa, Jacob Friters, Angelo Mangine and Alan Miller to lead the team to success.
“I’m excited to see if the seniors can take that next step,” said Garvey. “I know they worked hard all summer so I’m looking for the senior class to compete, lead and develop a good culture in the team which we have had in the past.”
For the girls team, head coach Terry Tidball expects big performances from senior Kelsi Hefner and Brooke Hart, who were both all-region golfers last season.
“They will be competing against each other for the top spot for the majority of the year,” said Tidball. “Both of them have had apparitions of making it to the state tournament and I look forward to them pushing each other to make that happen. They both have a lot of power and a lot of good swings, but we need to get their scores down.”
The Bulldogs are bringing in four freshmen, Michael Mangine, Max Decker, Gavin Rhodes and Carter Slee on the boys team and Taylor Tidball for the girls team.
“My daughter Taylor who is freshman is going to be on the team,” said Tidball. “She is still a beginner, but she has a lot of potential to grow.”
“For us we have four incoming freshman on the team,” said Garvey. “So the seniors will have to groom them and move ahead.”
Individually, Garvey. expects big seasons out of Phillip Pandolph, Christopher Costa and Alex Burgess.
“Phillip Pandolph should have a pretty good season, and Chris Costa just had a good tryout so far. Alex Burgess I would say is also shooting good,” said Garvey. “I have about six guys that are going to be low to mid eighties.”
For the girls team, Tidball mentioned Hefner, Hart and Tidball as well as rising senior Bella Ross as names to look out for.
Given PIAA rules, only five kids can go to tournaments. For the girls roster, which has exactly five players on it, this isn’t a problem. For the boys, this creates a lot of internal competition between teammates.
“A lot of these guys are hockey players and really tight friends,” said Garvey. “There’s a lot of rooting for each other as well as competing against each other. I can only take five (players) to tournaments, so there will be a lot of internal competition.”
Both the girls and boys teams will play against Class 3A competition with the boys team in Region 6 and the girls team in Region 3. This presents tough opponents such as Cathedral Prep and McDowell.
“We’re going to compete in our region, which is a tough region,” said Garvey Jr. “We’re AAA, so we have (Cathedral) Prep and McDowell who are always pretty talented. I’d just like to see this team compete and maybe get a couple of guys to districts.”
Both the girls and boys teams have the same goal this season, and that is to close the gap on the Erie-area schools.
“We definitely want to compete with McDowell,” said Tidball. “Last year was the first year that I have coached where Erie High beat us and we really want to make sure that doesn’t happen. I think with the team we have this season, we should do well.”
