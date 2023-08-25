A fresh crop of runners will look to inject Meadville cross country with new life for the upcoming season.
Last season, Meadville had some shortcomings when it came to the number of runners they had. Only five runners comprised the boys team due to injuries and other athletic commitments.
But now entering the 2023 fall season, head coach Jennifer Zamperini is excited to work with a batch of runners that are committed to the team.
“I think the biggest thing I am looking forward to this year is seeing the runners who coming back and also getting some to come in that have had other commitments in previous years,” said Zamperini.
With a total of seven incoming freshmen, Meadville’s roster will certainly be bolstered with youth for the upcoming season.
“I know we have a lot of ninth graders who moving up who were very successful at the junior high level,” said Zamperini. “There is a huge group of freshmen moving up that I am excited to see move up.”
The incoming runners add to the foundation of strong runners Meadville has had in the past for both the boys and girls teams.
For the boys, they are led by senior Max Dillaman, who has competed in the PIAA championship race all three years of his high school career thus far. The first-team all-region runner finished 8th at D-10 championship meet with a time of 16 minutes and 35 seconds.
Leadership is usually a term reserved for upperclassmen, but Zamperini states that rising sophomore Tate Walker has already earned a leadership role on the team. Tate took 33rd in the D-10 meet with a time of 17:32.
“On the boys side we have great leadership with Max Dillaman and even sophomore Tate Walker,” said Zamperini. “Tate has been putting in a solid summer and I know Max is hungry to come back.”
The girls have tons of opportunity to succeed with plenty of notable runners as well.
Rising sophomore Megan Puleio finished eighth at the D-10 championships last season with a 19:41 time and is also a school record setter in track and field in the 800-meter run. Camryn Guffey will also look to lead as a senior.
“I know that Camryn is looking to have a breakout season, Maria (Megill-Herrera) has been training in Spain most of the summer with her family, and Natalia (Coppola) has been training too. I know the girls that we have really want to be here and will be fresh and ready to go. Camryn is an awesome leader as a senior, then we have a whole group of sophomores who have been training all summer.”
The goal for the team this season is the same as last year, finish in the top half of the district in Region six, which did not come to fruition last season, so 2023 marks a perfect season to try again.
“I’m hoping that the girls can better their team performance, even if it is just one team place higher at districts,” said Zamperini. “For the boys, I am hoping that we can finish in the top third of our district. And obviously I would love to see more people go to states this year.
Meadville’s first meet will be on Sept. 9 at 8:30 a.m.
