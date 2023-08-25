The Conneaut’s boys soccer program finished with a 2-15 record last season, and now enters 2023 without three all-region players.
Collin Hearn, Dan Button and Nolan Rados have all left the team due to graduation and former head coach Scott Hinterleiter has also left.
For first-year head coach Nate Resele, this season will be about picking up the pieces and starting again.
“We’re starting with the basics,” said Resele. “I mean we’re doing real elementary stuff like passing and ball handling. Without the fundamentals we are never going to progress to long-ball soccer.”
This marks Resele’s first year coaching soccer in general, as he transitions over from boys volleyball. Luckily for him, he’s found the perfect assistant coach.
“I have a fantastic assistant coach in Cameron Costner who has been involved with soccer for over 20 years and still plays today,” said Resele. “He brings the skills that the boys need and knows the fundamentals as well as what needs to be taught. You have to surround yourself with the right people and I feel like he is the right person for the job. He is really invested in these boys.”
Individually, Resele expects big seasons from Carson Alsorf and Brevin Klink.
“Carson Alsdorf, who has played all four years and is a four year lettermen should have a big season and we have some new faces like Brevin Klink who shows a lot of skills,” Resele said. “They both have a lot of energy and intensity and don’t want to lose.
The Eagles aren’t expecting to win a whole lot this season. But Resele and co. want to establish a foundation with fundamentals that can hopefully lead to more competitive seasons in the future.
“I told that the boys that we are not going to win District 10,” said Resele. “But we are always looking to improve, especially on last years record, and then surprise some teams, We want to get everyone on the same page and with a high number of younger players, this is the perfect time to do this so that they can carry it forward into the future. You can’t run if you don’t know how to walk.”
ROSTER
Christopher Chaffins- 9
Noah Scott- 9
Andrew Medrick- 9
Iziaha Lawrence- 10
Noah Matthews- 10
Lane Arnett- 10
Nicholas Garcia- 10
Jordan Burns- 11
Owen Foust- 11
Connor Percy- 11
Carson Alsdorf- 12
Brevin Klink- 12
Jimmy Bernard- 12
