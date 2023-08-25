Saegertown may have a solid golf team that has already won a couple of mega matches this season, but head coach Brian Hanley wants to keep his team humble, so that they can improve this season.
“I’m working on their humility,” said Hanley. “They are pretty sure of themselves and my job as a coach is to represent them with humbleness. Right now that is a 24/7 job for me.”
Returning are all-region golfers Jon Grundy and Wyatt Zirkle, who both now go at it without their respective brothers Joseph and Sully on the team.
“Jon and Wyatt are going to surprise some people. He (Wyatt) is not going to dual sport with football this year. So that will help him a lot. He hits the ball well.
“I have a few solid golfers, only one junior that came out and then five sophomores who will have to step up and help us with the loss of three seniors,” added Hanley.
With humbleness as their focus, Saegertown is still aiming for success.
“The goal is simple and that is to get the kids to continue to improve every week,” said Hanley. “Hopefully we can fight for the region title. But Lakeview won the district title last year and lost nobody so they are definitely the team to beat. Our biggest goal right now is to win the region.”
Saegertown will not have a girls team for the 2023 season.
