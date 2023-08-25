After sixteen years as an assistant coach with Maplewood girls soccer, Cheryl Andrae is ready for the next step. That’s led her to the head coach position with Meadville girls soccer, where she is looking to improve the team overall.
“I loved coaching out there and then I decided to take this position and be a head coach,” said Andrae. “It was a wonderful experience with Maplewood and now I’m ready to step up and be a head coach.”
Andrae has an experienced Bulldog team to work with as seven seniors highlight the team’s roster. All-region players Payton Costello and Jocelyn Jones return alongside Brielle Cheney, Larin Douglas, Kayleigh Morin, Allison Thayer and Sydney Wright.
“We have 28 girls and seven seniors,” said Andrae. “So I’m really excited about that. We have a lot of leadership coming from them. Our senior class is pretty strong and I’m looking to see most of the goals come from that class.”
Meadville won two games last season, so with expectations low, the goal is to simply improve on its overall record this season.
“I think our overall goal is to have a winning season,” said Andrae. “I know that in the past this team had only won two games last season. So the girls definitely want to win more games than that this year.”
Given that she is new to the team, Andrae mentioned that scrimmages have helped her get a feel for the strengths and weaknesses of her squad for the upcoming season.
“In scrimmages the girls have been playing physical and we have had good competition there so far,” said Andrae. “From a coaching standpoint it has been key as I am learning a lot of things that we will improve on this season. We’re working on cohesiveness within our team and looking to improve our possession.”
The Bulldogs will play in the competitive Class 3A Region 6 alongside Bradford, Oil City, Warren, Erie and McDowell.
Their first game is Saturday, Sept. 2 and North East at 11 a.m.
