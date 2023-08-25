After an impressive step forward last season, the Conneaut girls soccer program is eyeing the same amount of success, if not more, this upcoming season.
Last season head coach Erick Denihan coached the team to a 7-1 region record and a 12-5-1 overall record.
This netted the Eagles a Region 5 regular season championship and a trip the District 10 playoffs. Denihan looks to repeat the success this season.
“We are going to attempt to match what we did last year,” said Denihan. “Last year we won our first ever region championship going 7-1 in our region and then we made the D-10 playoffs.”
It will be tough without the likes of all-region centerback Chloe Custer, midfielder Laurynn Pelc and goalkeeper Savannah Burns, who are all graduated seniors. Mazie Arnett and MacKenzie Wallace also left as graduating seniors.
But with a crop of seven expected seniors on the roster, the Eagles will try and replace from within.
Hannah Brady, Zoe Villabla, Brianna Nader, Jaidyn Jordan, Gracie Clark, Larkin Mead and Alayna Ott enter as seniors.
“Almost all of them are vital to what we have been doing these last few years,” said Denihan. “They have been a big part of the program and they contribute greatly.”
Offensively, the Eagles can expect another strong season from Ott and Brady, who combined for 28 goals last season.
“From the attacking standpoint we have Alayna Ott, Hannah Brady, Victoria Medrick and potentially Jaidyn Jordan who are going to make a big impact this year,” said Denihan. “I think with the work that the girls have put in, you can see that they are pretty determined to make a statement.”
With Burns leaving in goal, the Eagles are looking to rising sophomore Haylee Morini, who Denihan has high hopes for.
“One person that I think is standing out right now is sophomore Haylee Morini,” said Denihan. “This is going to be her first year at the varsity level, but when we played this spring she did really well. On the defensive line we also have Maddy Robinson who is moving from fullback to center back, we are looking to see some big leaps from her.”
Conneaut plays in Region 5 alongside Corry, Franklin, North East and Titusville. The Eagles have 17 games on their schedule this season, which will begin on Aug. 28 at General McLane at 7 p.m. Their first home game is on Sept. 9 against Greenville at 2 p.m.
“I’m excited to see some more skilled teams,” said Denihan. “We have General McLane on our schedule this year and they did really well. So I am excited to see what we can do against some quality teams.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.