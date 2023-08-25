With a roster that looks more or less the same as it did last year, improving from within is the main goal for the Conneaut boys golf team.
For the girls team, it’s the opposite story as only one golfer, Skyla Vasquez, is returning from last season.
But despite the team, integrity as well as having fun are two areas in which the Conneaut Eagles will improve on all season.
“I talk a lot about integrity and honesty, because golf is one of those sports that you have to be self disciplined in,” said boys head coach Bob Slevin. “There is no one there to monitor your group other than the people that are playing. So we talk a lot about integrity and honesty.”
“It’s easy to get caught up looking at a scorecard and trying to turn a number into happiness,” added girls head coach Mike Shimakanin. “I keep reminding the kids that we are here to have fun while we grow as players.”
Competition from within will be a motivator for the boys team as only half of the team can compete in tournaments.
“We have more competition for positions this year,” said Slevin. “Before I was really selective on who played because of abilities. This year most the kids I have right now shoot between 80-88. But unfortunately I can only take five to tournaments and six players to mega matches.”
Slevin hopes the incentive to not only play, but travel with the team will be a motivator.
“We have quite a bit of competition on being able to travel with the team. Unfortunately you can only take part of your team,” Slevin added.
Individually speaking, Shimakanin has high expectations on freshmen Debella Durkin, who he says is really focusing on improving her game.
“Debella has a real mature approach to the game as a ninth grader,” said Shimakanin. “She putts well and she asks a lot of questions such as how to read greens and things like that and she’s been to every practice rain or shine.”
Slevin is looking for big seasons from sophomores Robert Gowetski and Charlie Woods as well as senior Maxx Feather for the boys team.
“Robert is maybe my number one or number two player and he has improved quite a bit. Maxx is a senior this year and has had a good spring and summer with us. Also Charlie is a tenth grader who played last year and looks pretty decent this year,” said Slevin.
Practicing at Oakland Beach Golf Course all summer has likely improved the skillset of senior Aiden Tyson as well, who worked for the course in the summer.
“Aiden was a first-year player last year but really improved throughout the season,” said Slevin. “He worked at Oakland Beach this summer and got free golf, so I think he will improve a lot.”
With integrity and discipline as their lesson, the boys golf look to compete in Region 4 golf play alongside Oil City, Franklin, Titusville, and Rocky Grove. The girls will compete in Region 1 alongside Shapsville, Kennedy Catholic, Grove City, West Middlesex, Reynolds and Hickory.
“We’re better than we were last year, so we will have to see,” added Slevin. “I’m happy with what we have and excited for the season.”
