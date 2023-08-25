The Maplewood cross country team is led by what head coach Jeremy Post calls the “core four” on the girls team.
All-region upperclassmen Sylvianne Wright, Shauna Pillar, Rhinn Post and Laura Slagle make up the entirety of the girls roster, so despite not having enough runners to get a team score, high expectations are on the Tiger runners.
“We have a core-four group of girls that put together a good season last year and I’m looking for them to take another step forward,” said Post. “The only unfortunate part is that we don’t have enough for a team so we won’t get a team score.”
For the boys, the Kier brothers of Lincoln and Logan lead the way. Lincoln has made it to the PIAA race twice and placed eighth at D-10 championships last year and 117th at states. Both are also dual-sporting, playing soccer for Saegertown along with Austin Szympruch.
“I’ve got a pretty good group of boys with some good athletes who dual sport alongside cross country,” said Post. “When they are here they are exciting and seeing each one of them develop as individuals is something I’m pretty excited about.”
Post also mentioned sophomore Zach McGowan as a runner who he has high expectations for this season.
“I’m really excited about Zach,” said Post. “He really took a big step forward about halfway through the season last year and then finished really strong toward the end. He was my biggest improver last year. I’m really excited to see what he will be able to do this year.”
With only two seniors on the team, Jordan Donor and Sylvia Wright, development is a key focus for the Tigers, who hope to get some runners to states.
Maplewood will once again compete in the Class A Region 3 alongside Saegertown, Cambridge Springs, Cochranton and Rocky Grove.
“I would hope to have at least two state qualifiers as individuals,” said Post. “I would also like to see them really push at the region meet so we can get some team wins. But as far as cross country goes its a good competitive region all across the board once again.”
