The Meadville boys soccer program knows there is only one way they can reach the level of schools like Cathedral Prep and McDowell, and that’s to work as a team.
Head coach Jim Miller is excited about the upcoming season, citing that his players all have the same mindset of cooperation and that they are all looking to improve together.
“All of the players that I have are players that coaches love to coach,” said Miller. “That’s because they listen, accept critique, and work to get better. That’s why this team is exciting.”
Notable graduating seniors for the Bulldogs include all-region players Matt DeVore and Alex Kinder. Miller says he expects two of his upcoming seniors to play big minutes to fill the void.
“The two seniors that are going to see a lot of playing time are Jack Moral and Peyton Gorney,” said Miller. “Peyton did a lot of starting for us last year and is really coachable.”
Simon Farrelly-Jackson leads the way for the junior class as the Bulldogs’ projected starting goalkeeper.
“We have a solid junior group coming back,” said Miller. “Simon is unbelievable in goal. He’s just riveting and has stepped up his game and has come a long way.”
For the underclassmen, six incoming freshman, Riley Shaw, Elijah Miller, Vance Hohmann, Kael Armstrong, Tio Aitken and Griffin Aitken will join the roster. While rookies, Miller cites this group’s experience level.
“We have six freshman coming in that are going to compete from the start and they all have experience doing a lot of work in the offseason,” said Miller. “These kids have been playing together for seven or eight years now and a lot of them have been playing in the offseason in seven vs. seven leagues too.”
With an experienced group of players that understand the game of soccer, Miller says he will spend less time this season focusing on fundamentals and more about specific strategies and tactics.
“We really think we can come through this season with a winning record. I think we can improve on our possession and passing from last year.
Four players, Tate Walker, Vance Hohmann, and brothers Griffin and Tio Aitken will dual sport, also running cross-country for Meadville.
“I love the fact that these boys are doing it for both programs, to make sure that both have enough to compete at a high level,” added Miller.
The goal is to go toe-to-toe with the big schools this season, and with a well-rounded roster, the Bulldogs are ready to pounce in Region 5.
“I am confident that we can go in with McDowell and Prep and say that those games are winnable games,” said Miller.
