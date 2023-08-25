With a team completely comprised of upperclassmen, veteran leadership is the key for the Cambridge Springs boys golf team this season.
The Blue Devils lost all-region golfers Brady Campbell, Josh Reisenauer and Gunnar Gage as seniors. Head coach Paul Harakal hopes his leadership steps up in their absence.
“I’m looking for leadership from my top guys like Ian Anderson and Brewster Brown,” said Harakal. “I’m also looking for guys like Brody Beck and Seth Glenn to step up. I’m hoping my experienced guys start to reach their potential this year.”
Harakal is not only looking to his rising seniors to make an impact, but for his junior class to step up and lead as well.
“Juniors like Tysin Finley and Seth Glenn will have to step up and fill in for some of the guys we lost to graduation last year,” added Harakal.
In a tough Region 3 against Saegertown, Maplewood, Seneca and Union City, the Blue Devils main goal is to just be competitive.
“The region is tough. Saegertown and Union City are the teams to beat and we are hoping we can compete with them this season,” said Harakal. “We’re just going to work hard and do the best we can and dedicate ourselves to doing our best.”
Cambridge Springs will not have a girls team this season.
For the boys, their goal of being competitive in the region is already underway.
“I’m looking forward to a great season and for our team to prove what we can do,” said Harakal. “I like that we have a lot of talent, but we also have a lot of progress to make.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.