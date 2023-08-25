Numbers are down for Cambridge Springs cross country. Just 14 runners comprise both the boys and girls squads for the upcoming season. The Blue Devils will not have an official girls team this year.
But that is not stopping head coach Matt McClellan from having high expectations for the Blue Devils this season, specifically his remaining boys team.
With none of their all-region runners graduating, McClellan looks to get some of his runners into the top five at districts.
“If our boys train correctly, I wouldn’t be shocked if they could be in the top five when it comes to districts,” said McClellan. “But it would be a tall order. Individually speaking, hopefully we have one or two state qualifiers.”
Now the sole head coach of the Blue Devils, McClellan has a different approach for his team this upcoming season in terms of training.
“I’m focused more on accountability now,” said McClellan. “I have a different kind of training style, doing more of a ‘zone two’ approach with more easy miles with two hard days a week of practice, but making sure that the easy miles are easy so they are not overtrained and they can be built up correctly.”
All-region runners Nick Finck, Devin Laniewicz and Josh Simpson are all returning for Cambridge Springs.
“I would say Devin Laniewicz and Nick Finck would be some runners to watch as well as Quinn Simmerman,” said McClellan. “Tysin Findlay is probably going to be our team leader for the boys. We’re also going to use our leadership to help keep the boys in line and accountable. Josh Simpson will be the only senior, and on the girls side we have Paige Porter, who is going to be our top returning girl.”
McClellan is also excited about rising freshman Isaiah Simpson, who he sees as a true cross country competitor.
“Isaiah Simpson is just one of those kids that you can tell is really enjoying the sport,” said McClellan. “He ran on his own during the summer and he kind of just has a knack for it.”
Despite their limited numbers, the Blue Devils have enough firepower to compete at the region level according to McClellan.
I definitely think the varsity boys have a chance to be competitive, if not one of the top teams in the region,” said McClellan. “For the varsity girls team, our main goal would be trying to field a full team with the minimum of five, but it would be great to have seven. I really think the region, if you can fill a varsity girls team, you have a shot to be at the top of the region.”
The region itself once again looks competitive, with Rocky Grove remaining as the team to beat.
“Our team will be competitive in the region. Right now I think Rocky Grove is probably the favorite to win again. Depending on how training goes, I think we will hold up next to them,” said McClellan.
Cambridge will host Maplewood on Sept. 5 in a dual meet to open the season.
The Devils will compete in the Cochranton, Rocky Grove and Big Red Invitationals this season.
ROSTER (updated 8/18)
Isaiah Simpson- 9
Quinn Simmerman- 10
Diana Robinson- 10
Christian Muckinhaupt- 10
Jason Baer- 10
Abbey Laskey- 11
Devin Laniewicz- 11
Tysin Findlay- 11
Nick Finck- 11
Katlyn Baer- 11
Mariah Peterman- 11
Hunter Robinson- 12
Josh Simpson- 12
Paige Porter- 12
