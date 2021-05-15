STATE COLLEGE – After a successful 2020 campaign that included accolades as a third-team All-Big Ten selection by conference coaches, senior safety Jaquan Brisker decided to return to Penn State for another go at things in 2021.
After a losing season that included a five-game skid to begin the year, Brisker wanted another chance to make things right.
“I felt like I couldn’t leave when I knew that I had more to give to this program,” Brisker said earlier this spring. “It was personal. I didn’t want to leave… I knew what kind of team we were going to have when I came back.”
Brisker started nine games in 2020 and he ended the year with the defense’s third-most tackles with 57.
The Nittany Lions added a new safeties coach in Anthony Poindexter following Tim Banks’ departure to Tennessee as the Volunteers’ defensive coordinator. Poindexter spent the past four seasons coaches the safeties at Purdue.
While Brisker will return as an entrenched starter at safety, Penn State will look to replace fellow safety Lamont Wade, who landed in Pittsburgh as an undrafted free agent earlier this month. Wade recorded 22 starts and played in 47 games during his four years with the program.
Vying for the vacant spot is redshirt junior Jonathan Sutherland and junior Ji’Ayir Brown. The latter transferred from Lackawanna College – as did Brisker – two seasons ago.
Sutherland owns one career start and has logged playing time in 35 contests in the secondary. He recorded 14 tackles and two pass deflections in 2020.
Brown, meanwhile, played in all nine games last season and ended the year with six total tackles.
Sutherland said the on-field competition for the starting spot has only strengthened his bond with Brown and Penn State’s other safeties.
“Everyone has looked really good, and everyone’s been competing,” Sutherland said last month regarding competition at the position. “We’re a close-knit group. We challenge each other every single day. We have great relationships with one another that carries beyond the football field. We all know that at the end of the day we want to win football games, and we compete and we try to get each other better.”
Brown didn’t participate in any of Penn State’s two open practices/scrimmages last month. While he would prefer to play alongside his former Lackawanna teammate as a starter this fall, he said he’s happy to play any role Poindexter and Penn State’s coaches feel is necessary for the team to succeed.
“I just have to keep playing within the defense, playing as hard as I can,” Brown said last month. “Studying, and enjoying myself at the end of the day. When it’s all said and done, (safeties) coach (Anthony) Poindexter is going to pick the person he feels is best for the position. Whether it’s me, or whether it’s whoever it is, my role on the team is whatever the coach wants me to be, so I’ll be straight with whatever the outcome is.”
Second-year freshman Enzo Jennings, redshirt freshman Tyler Rudolph and sophomore cornerback Keaton Ellis could also emerge as candidates for playing time at safety this season