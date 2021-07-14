The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference announced that Edinboro University’s Stefanie Parsons has been selected as the league’s nomination for the 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year.
The NCAA Woman of the Year award, established in 1991, honors graduating female college athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership throughout their collegiate careers.
Parsons, the Acton, Ontario native has put together a stellar career for Edinboro in women’s cross country and track & field. She has excelled not only as an athlete, but in the classroom as well. She is a two-time CoSIDA Academic All-American and a three-time USTFCCA All-Academic team member. She has also been named to the PSAC Top 10 list three times and is a PSAC Scholar-Athlete.
In cross country, Parsons helped Edinboro win PSAC Championships in 2017, 2019 and 2020-21 while earning the top time in 2019 and 2020-21. She is a three-time All-Atlantic Region honoree in cross country.
Parsons also dominated in indoor and outdoor track & field over the course of her career. She set the PSAC meet and All-Time Record in the 1,500m this year coasting her way to a Women’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year award. She also collected All-Atlantic Region Marks in the 1,500m and 5,000m, while earning an All-American honor in the 1,500m. Indoor, most recently she was the 2019 3,000m PSAC Champion and in 2020, she was the 800m and 1,500m PSAC Champion. Parsons has also earned the PSAC Indoor Track & Field Track Athlete of the Year honor.
Along with countless accolades and records, Parsons capped off her career with getting the chance to compete in the Canadian Olympic Trials back in June.
The top 30 honorees for the NCAA Woman of the Year will be announced in September, with 10 coming from NCAA Division II. The 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year will be announced later this Fall.