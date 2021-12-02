The Erie SeaWolves announced Wednesday that applications are being accepted for the 2022 Chace Numata Scholarship.
Over the past two years, the SeaWolves Community Fund has awarded 26 scholarships in memory SeaWolves catcher Chace Numata.
Numata was a switch-hitting catcher with the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. He passed away during the 2019 season at the age of 27.
The SeaWolves Community Fund will once again award a minimum of four $1,000 scholarships annually to senior student-athletes participating in varsity baseball or softball. Honorees will be selected based on their accomplishments, contributions to a team, and their positive impact on the lives of others.
To be considered, applicants must meet the following criteria:
• Be a college-bound senior currently attending high school and playing varsity baseball or varsity softball in Erie or Crawford Counties.
• Plan to enroll in a four-year college or university in the fall of 2022 (candidates are not required to participate in collegiate athletics).
• Provide a transcript with a minimum grade-point average of 2.5.
• Demonstrate their experiences as a good teammate and a kind, positive influence on others.
Applications must be postmarked no later than Feb. 1 and should include the following:
• Completed application.
• Official high school transcript.
• One letter of recommendation from a teacher or coach.
• An essay of 500 words or less explaining the experiences or traits that make the applicant an exceptional scholarship candidate.
Send applications to: SeaWolves Community Fund; ATTN: Numata Scholarship; 831 French St.; Erie, PA 16501.