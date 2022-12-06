Eight Crawford County girls volleyball players were named to the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association all-state teams on Monday.
Maplewood and Cochranton each had three players make the 1A team. For the Tigers, seniors Sadie Thomas (outside hitter), Bailey Varndell (setter) and McKenna Crawford (libero) all made the team after being vital parts of the team's state championship run. This is the third consecutive year Thomas has earned all state honors.
For the Cardinals, opposite Devyn Sokol, setter Dana Jackson and libero Taytum Jackson made the all-state team. The Cardinals made it to the District 10 Class 1A championship before losing to Maplewood.
In the 3A team, Conneaut and Meadville each had a representative in outside hitters Kaylee Mattera and Emma Parks. Mattera, a Division II Seton Hill, recruit, led the Eagles to their fourth consecutive District 10 championship before losing to Thomas Jefferson in the 3A quarterfinals.
Parks also received all-state honors as a sophomore. Parks led the Bulldogs to an 11-4 record before falling to Warren in the District 10 Class 3A semifinals.
