Edinboro University’s Stefanie Parsons was named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Women’s Track Athlete of the Year for 2021.
This is the second time Parsons has won the award. She collected the honor in 2019 during her sophomore year as well.
In 2021, Parsons received All-America honors in the 1500m at the National Championship meet in which she placed seventh. She broke several records this season including the PSAC meet record in the 1500m (4:23.97).
The Acton, Ontario, native also won the PSAC Championship in the 5000m (17:38.37) and won Track Athlete of the Meet.