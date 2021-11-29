In only Ben Easler’s second race of his young Sportsman Modified racing career, his father, Jason, knew his son had the skills to be exceptional – leading a few laps and eventually finishing fourth in the feature.
“I knew at that moment Ben is going to be a special driver,” said his father.
On Nov. 20, the amazing 14-year-old Ben Easler was crowned for his outstanding inaugural racing season by being named Sharon Speedway’s Rookie of the Year in the Sportsman Modified division.
“It was one of the most special moments I have ever had,” said Jason Easler, seeing his son receive the award. “To see these results after all the hard work put into racing for years makes it so special. But, also to see him to be so successful so early is very exciting, and what the future may hold.”
How did the youngster handle the award-winning attention?
“He was very excited to hear that he was the winner. But, also very humble and it also made him even more driven to do even better next year. Especially with the high expectations of him for next year and the future beyond.”
Ben Easler has been a first-class driver for years – the previous six years on the go-kart circuit.
“Ben started racing go karts six years ago and always ran towards the front,” said his father, a former stock-car driver and multiple feature winner. “But, I was new to it (go-karts) and didn’t know much.
“Four years ago, we bought a new go-kart and got help from people who knew how to set up a go-kart so we could compete and then we also started to put a lot of time into learning ourselves. That is when he started winning at every track he went to. That is also when I knew how good he was because he ran up front for years in bad equipment, and when I got him good stuff he started winning instantly.”
Over a three-year span between the ages 11 to 13, Ben Easler won 50 races, and the last two years were in the adult classes.
Enough said.
Jason Easler knew it was time to put his son in the big-car driving seat – even though he was only 14 years old.
The elder Easler was nervous, though.
“Ben had never driven a big car in his life. Prior to his first night, Ben only had one practice night and one other race where he ran at the back of the pack to gain his experience. So, yes, I very nervous as to if he was ready to compete at this level.
“Then came his second time, and first really racing in a pack of cars, and he actually led some laps and finished fourth. In his seventh race, he won his first feature. He went on to run in the top five almost every week. When the season ended, he finished second in points at Sharon Speedway and won the RUSH Sportsman Modified series futures cup. We believe he is the youngest driver ever to win a feature at Raceway 7. He handled the pressure extremely well all season.”
Jason Easler learned a valuable lesson from his go-kart days: Do not wait to get superior help.
“Ben’s season was amazing, but without Russ King and Russ King Racing, we wouldn’t have been anywhere near as good this year as we were,” he said. “I was not waiting years again to get help and Russ King is the best around.”
The 14-year-old driving sensation also has some strong and supportive sponsors: Crawford Custom Consulting inc., Latta Bros. Racing, Espyville Heating and Air, Tanner Southern Auto Parts, Porc’s Bodwworx, Titusville Ford, 3C Graphix and Russ King Racing.
“All of this racing does not happen without lots of help,” said Jason Easler. “Our sponsors are amazing and are going to continue to support us next year.”
Probably into the winner’s circle a few times.