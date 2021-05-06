Jason Easler will not have time to work on his bowling game during the summer.
He will be too busy tutoring and admiring his son, Ben, on the dirt track.
In his first-ever feature event in the RUSH Sportsman Modified Series on Saturday night at Sharon Speedway, the promising 14-year-old Easler - competing against adult drivers — led a few laps and eventually finished an eye-raising fourth place.
“It was freaking unbelievable,” said the proud father, Jason. “He could have finished second, but he tried for the win and finished fourth. I can’t express how proud I was of him. I believe the sky is the limit for him.”
For the past several years, the pedal-to-the-metal Ben Easler dominated the local go-karts circuit.
It appears the Easler youngster is on his way of doing the same in the RUSH Sportsman Modified Series.
Remember the name, Ben Easler.