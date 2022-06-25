The superlatives are gushing out of Ben Easler’s stock car.
Reaching a higher gear in his mind-blowing development as a dominating driver after a very successful rookie season in 2021, the 15-year-old wunderkind Easler recently experienced back-to-back weeks of racing worth bragging about, but that is not how the humble driver rolls.
On June 10 at Raceway 7 in Conneaut, Ohio, Easler – the Twin State Auto Racing Club’s Rookie of the Year last season – won his first RUSH Sportsman Modified Series feature of the year as he led the final 18 laps.
Then, a week later at Sharon Speedway, the very-skilled Easler jumped out in the lead on the first lap and never looked back as he led the entire 25 laps for his second feature win – in a span of eight days.
Again, the kid – racing against experienced older drivers – is only 15 years old.
What are the other drivers and spectaculars saying about the racing phenom? His father, Jason, has heard the following comments:
• “His ability is off the chart.”
• “He is an extremely talented and gifted driver.”
• “He may be the one to beat now.”
• “The kid is a hot shoe.” Hot shoe? This writer had to google the racing slang. It means: A fast race-car driver.
Fellow drivers and spectators were chattering a lot about “Ice Man” in his feature wins. Jason Easler broke them down:
“Key” move at Raceway 7 – “Probably at the start of the race. He was able to roll through the middle to get around the guy on the bottom and come out in second place. He took over the lead in lap two.”
When did father sense his son was going to be holding the checkered flag – “He started stretching out his lead pretty quick, so I thought he had a good chance of winning around lap four. But, as most know who watch racing, you never really know until the race is over.”
“Key” move at Sharon Speedway – “Actually, there were a few of them, but probably the two biggest moves were around lap 12. He was running the bottom of the track and I moved him to the top because it turned into the faster line.” (Note: This writer, knowing radios are prohibited, asked Easler how he communicates with his son, and his reply, “By hand signals. I stand on the backstretch, and he looks for me when he goes by.”
Continuing, Easler said, “He moved up immediately and kept the lead. He pulled out to a lengthy lead. The other key move was when he was in with the lap cars, and it was quite heavy, and he had to check up hard to not hit a car, and the guy running second got under him a little down the back stretch. But, entering turn three, Ben was able to squeeze down and keep the second-place car behind him. A very veteran move by someone who is so young.”
When did father sense his son was going to be holding the checkered flag – “It was a very exciting race and the two guys behind him are veterans who run in big block modifieds all over the state and Ohio. They both have won multiple championships over the years. So, when Ben came down the back stretch on the last lap, he was able to get a little breathing room and it was then I knew he was going to pull it off.”
Easler – who has finished in the top four in six of his seven features this year, and top three five times – leads both Raceway 7 and Sharon Speedway in points.
The 2022 Ben Easler makeup?
“He is more experienced and confident,” said his proud father, who also won a few features in his racing days. “His mentality has also changed. Last year, it was to go out and learn, and hopefully, we run well. We expect to win this year every time we hit the racetrack.”
As the racing fan said above, “Ben may be the one to beat now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.