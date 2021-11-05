It had been 16 days since the Conneaut girls volleyball team took the court against an opposing team and 21 days since their last win.
Head coach Christine Krankota was concerned her team developed rust during the long layoff. If the Lady Eagles were rusty, they sure didn’t show any signs of it.
“When you’re not exposed to meaningful match action you’re not sure how they’ll come out and play,” Krankota said. “There can be a tendency to develop a bit of rust over that period of time. After the first 10 or 15 points we shook off our rust and got down to business.”
Getting down to business meant sweeping Fort LeBoeuf (25-15), (25-20), (25-23) at Meadville Area Senior High’s House of Thrills on Thursday.
The win sends the Lady Eagles to their fourth-straight Class 3A District 10 championship match. The team lost in 2018, beat Meadville in 2019 and defeated Fort LeBoeuf in last year’s title bout. Conneaut will play Villa Maria on Saturday at a time and location not yet announced.
“They’re thrilled to go back. Every season is different, but for them to accomplish this, we’re proud of them. They’ve put a lot of hard work and effort into it. Every single team deals with their own unique adversity and circumstances every season. Every time something is thrown their way, they dig deep and work through it,” Krankota said. “We’re happy for them, but at the same time they’re never satisfied. We need to make small adjustments going into Saturday. We will enjoy this tonight, but tomorrow we need to get back to work because we have a lot to prepare for in Villa Maria.”
Before preparing for Saturday, the Eagles had to get through a tough Fort LeBoeuf team that boasted a 15-4 record.
All three sets were back-and-forth affairs, mostly. In the first set, Conneaut held a narrow 12-10 advantage before Kaylee Mattera started to heat up.
The junior outside hitter hammered on-point passes from setter Amber Clark into the teeth of the Bison defense. After each kill, Mattera pumped her fist into the air in celebration, sometimes dangerously close to her teammates.
“I am always afraid of hitting one of them, but throwing my arm and getting everyone hyped up is my biggest motivator.”
The celebration combined with a loud Conneaut student section presence kept momentum on their side for nearly the entire game.
“The energy is huge for us. In volleyball, momentum is a big factor and the girls have a fantastic following. The crowd shows up every single night and the student section is behind them. They’re loud, obnoxious and crazy — and the girls feed into that,” Krankota said. “It’s really fun to watch and it’s a tremendous high school atmosphere. This is what you play for as a high school athlete. The students were amazing as always and the girls gave them a good show.”
Conneaut won the first and second set rather handily, though LeBoeuf would keep the game close until a late Eagle run sealed the deal.
In the third set, Conneaut held a 18-13 lead and looked to be running away with the match, but Fort LeBoeuf made a strong comeback.
The Bison got good play out of seniors Audrey Freidman, Lauren Dahn and Chloe Rossi to even the match at 23s. Conneaut sealed the match with a Bison error and a Mackenzie Wensel kill.
“We want to congratulate Fort LeBoeuf on a great season,” Krankota said. “We knew coming in they would be well coached and they would be tough to beat.”
Mattera led the team in kills with 16 and added five digs. As a junior, she’s played a big role in the district final in every year of her high school career.
“It’s super exciting knowing as a freshman I played in the D10 final and to do it again and again is really exciting,” Mattera said. “I know Saturday will be a full team effort just like it was tonight.”
Clark dished 30 assists and had 11 digs. Senior Rylee Jones dug 12 balls from libero and Sylvia Prebor had five blocks and four kills.
“We went through a couple stretches where we got a bit complacent and played unfocused and undisciplined. We need to shore that up, but considering the layoff we’re really happy with how the girls executed tonight,” Krankota said. “We’re not done. We are one step closer, but we’re not finished yet.”