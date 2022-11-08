After a thrilling four-set win in the District 10 3A championship against Warren, the Conneaut girls volleyball team has a quick turnaround in the first round of the PIAA tournament today.
The Lady Eagles will host WPIAL runner up South Fayette at 6:30 p.m. South Fayette is ranked No. 4 in 3A in the latest Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association poll. The Eagles made into the rankings at No. 10.
“At this point in the season, every team is going to be talented and will be a tough out,” said Conneaut head coach Christine Krankota. “We know we need to serve tough, pass well and minimize errors, but who can win the mental battle? Our composure, effort and focus must be present from points one to 25.”
The Lady Eagles are led by all-state outside hitter and Seton Hill recruit Kaylee Mattera. Ashley Crabb, Sylvia Prebor, Mackenzie Wensel, Ginger Woods, Lainie Harrington and setter Payten Karastury can also contribute.
South Fayette received second place in the WPIAL after losing to North Catholic in four sets in the championship.
“South Fayette is on a hot streak and there’s no doubt they’ll ride that momentum into (today’s) contest,” Krankota said. “Their team is tall and athletic. They put up a big block and play hard-nosed defense. Offensively, they have multiple weapons and their setter does a good job of moving the ball around.”
The winner will play either DuBois Area or Thomas Jefferson in the quarterfinals on Saturday at a time and location to be determined.
Tribune sportswriter Alex McGinley contributed reporting.
