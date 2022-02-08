Although the Meadville girls basketball team bounced back in the fourth quarter, they could not overcome the deficit as Grove City defeated the Bulldogs 46-26 on Tuesday in a Region 2 matchup.
The two teams were neck-and-neck to start the game. The Eagles ended the first period ahead 9-7 as the Bulldogs received the only baskets from Phoebe Templin and Aliviah Ashton, who delivered a three and two-pointer, respectively.
However, the middle quarters of the contest allowed the Eagles to distance themselves from the Bulldogs. Grove City outscored Meadville 36-8, while Meadville's Reese Burnett and Marlaya McCoy were the only contributors with four points each.
Consequently, the Bulldogs rallied back with an 11-1 run in the final frame. McCoy sparked the comeback by draining eight points in the period, which provided Meadville with some late life.
Meadville head coach Jason Longo praised his team for its resiliency towards the end of the game.
“One thing I have been saying about (Meadville) all year and I know that our record does not reflect it, but my saying for this team is that we could be down by 50 (points) with ten seconds left, and they still think that we have a chance to win the ballgame," Longo said.
McCoy, who had 12 points overall, added onto this sentiment by mentioning that the best results are yet to come for the Bulldogs.
“We have great teamwork,” McCoy said. “As we start to see it, it doesn’t matter about the points on the scoreboard, it matters about our communication and us as a whole.”
Longo reiterated this belief and discussed how players such as McCoy will help the program improve in the near future.
“This is my second year (at Meadville),” Longo said. “The program has been low for quite a few years, so it’s going to take us a couple more years for this program to grow where we want it to be but Marlaya will be a big contributor to that. We’re excited with her coming up and a couple other underclassmen too.”
Meadville will head over to Slippery Rock for another inter-region matchup on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.