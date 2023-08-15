SUGARCREEK — The Conneaut boys golf team won the Rocky Grove mega match on Tuesday at Lucky Hills Golf Course.
The match was hosted by Rocky Grove's golf team, who took third in the event.
The Eagles posted a team score of 349. Conneaut was led by Maxx Feather, who shot an individual score of 84.
Charlie Woods shot 86, Aiden Tyson a 88 and Robert Gowetski a 91 also for Conneaut.
Feather tied with Haydon Bevier and Aaron Wetjen of Rocky Grove, who also shot an 84.
Conneaut's next match will be on Aug. 21 at the Franklin mega match at Wanango Golf Course at 10 a.m.
Rocky Grove mega match results
1. Conneaut (347)
Maxx Feather 84
Charlie Woods 86
Aiden Tyson 88
Robert Gowetski 91
Kylie Herr 111 x
Luca Gabel 116 x
2. Oil City (356)
Jacob Teeter 86
Charlie Motter 90
Will McMahon 90
Logan Loughran 90
Bryce Stewart 96 x
Bryce Davis 113 x
3. Rocky Grove (359)
Haydon Bevier 84
Aaron Wetien 84
Dillon Hamilton 95
Eli Wilson 96
Schiffer Anderson 99 x
Andrew Schwab 102 x
4. Franklin (377)
Ryan McCandless 86
Ty Prince 95
Dylan Irwin 98
Damon Curry 98
Zach Boland 113 x
5. Titusville (404)
Peyton Madden 85
Gavin Chappel 94
Wyatt Obert 107
Lucas Henderson 118
Dale Armstrong 136 x
Max Mallory 163 x
x = does not count toward team score
