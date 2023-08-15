SUGARCREEK — The Conneaut boys golf team won the Rocky Grove mega match on Tuesday at Lucky Hills Golf Course.

The match was hosted by Rocky Grove's golf team, who took third in the event.

The Eagles posted a team score of 349. Conneaut was led by Maxx Feather, who shot an individual score of 84.

Charlie Woods shot 86, Aiden Tyson a 88 and Robert Gowetski a 91 also for Conneaut.

Feather tied with Haydon Bevier and Aaron Wetjen of Rocky Grove, who also shot an 84.

Conneaut's next match will be on Aug. 21 at the Franklin mega match at Wanango Golf Course at 10 a.m.

Rocky Grove mega match results

1. Conneaut (347)

Maxx Feather 84

Charlie Woods 86

Aiden Tyson 88

Robert Gowetski 91

Kylie Herr 111 x

Luca Gabel 116 x

2. Oil City (356)

Jacob Teeter 86

Charlie Motter 90

Will McMahon 90

Logan Loughran 90

Bryce Stewart 96 x

Bryce Davis 113 x

3. Rocky Grove (359)

Haydon Bevier 84

Aaron Wetien 84

Dillon Hamilton 95

Eli Wilson 96

Schiffer Anderson 99 x

Andrew Schwab 102 x

4. Franklin (377)

Ryan McCandless 86

Ty Prince 95

Dylan Irwin 98

Damon Curry 98

Zach Boland 113 x

5. Titusville (404)

Peyton Madden 85

Gavin Chappel 94

Wyatt Obert 107

Lucas Henderson 118

Dale Armstrong 136 x

Max Mallory 163 x

x = does not count toward team score

