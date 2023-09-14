LINESVILLE — They didn’t win, but the vibes around the Conneaut boys soccer team are good right now as it finished up its Region 2 game against Slippery Rock on Wednesday, a game in which they lost 7-1.
The team was visibly upbeat after the game and positive and encouraging banter was exchanged from both the team internally, and from the Conneaut girls soccer team, who had just gotten out of practice and came by in support.
“Our team is getting better and we are starting to recognize it,” said Conneaut assistant coach Cameron Costner. “This was a good overall game, and having the team happy and energetic at the end of it is definitely a good sign.”
The team is visibly getting better, yes, but that hasn’t stopped the lopsided scoreboards. Slippery Rock scored all seven of its goals in the first half and then sat back with its cushioned lead in the second.
Scoring for the Rockets in order were Alex Cagle, Nick Olshanski, Cagle again, Trent Davey on a header from a corner kick, Max Kovacik and Zach Lasko twice.
Conneaut battled better in the second half and managed to score a goal late. Carson Alsdorf scored on a penalty kick to spoil goaltender Josh Brook’s shutout bid. It was certainly an incentive for the hard work the Eagles put in.
“Our communication has gotten a lot better,” said Costner. “That is something we weren’t doing really at all to start with and our passing is also getting better, quicker and crisper every game.”
Costner and the Eagles still have plenty to work on as the season runs along. They will be right back in action today at Commodore Perry at 4 p.m.
“We still need some work on defense, but it if definitely cleaner than it was,” said Costner. “I just think we are trending in a positive direction in all areas right now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.