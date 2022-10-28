GROVE CITY — Matchups featuring No. 4 and 5 seeds are always expected to come down to the wire.
That’s exactly what No. 4 Hickory and No. 5 Conneaut delivered on the pitch as the two teams battled it out for 110 minutes. After both teams were scoreless during regulation and two overtime periods, the game was to be decided in a shootout. However, the shootout didn’t go in the Eagles’ favor as the Hornets won 1-0 (4-1 PK) in Thursday’s District 10 Class 2A quarterfinals at Forker Field in Grove City.
Even though the Lady Eagles’ season is now over, head coach Erick Denihan commended his team’s play against the Lady Hornets.
“I think they played amazing,” Denihan said. “I mean, they left it all out there. I can’t ask for anything more. They played well.”
During the shootout period, the Hornets converted on all four of their attempts as Abby Cozad, Izzy Hochstetler, Riley Kollar and Slade Pfadt found the back of the net. Of the three attempts by the Eagles, Brie Nader was the only one who could get the ball past Hornets’ goalkeeper Daisy Rust.
“It was a game we knew was gonna be this tough and they’ve worked hard all season,” Denihan said. “To come out and give everything they had and just leave it out there on the field and they did. We’ll have to reset and make some adjustments for next season and come back stronger.”
Before the shootout, the two teams played an evenly matched game with both goalkeepers, Rust and Savannah Burns, making impressive plays to keep their respective teams in the game. Besides the two goalies, the defenses were also persistent and both teams had a few nice looks at the net.
During the first overtime period, Emmi Rossi almost ended it for the Lady Hornets. Rossi had a wide open look at the goal, however, she missed the net and the game went on. Before that, Rossi had a golden opportunity to score in the second half, but Burns made an impressive save to keep the shutout alive. Earlier in the half, Maddie Robertson almost gave the Lady Eagles the lead off a corner kick, but her shot just missed the net.
“I think we had some good opportunities, but their defense was really solid,” Denihan said. “They played really well on their back line, as well as our girls did. Both defensive lines, they’re the difference in this game. They’re what made the outcome what it was.”
Now that the season is over, the Lady Eagles’ five seniors have completed their time with the program. This year’s seniors were Burns, Laurynn Pelc, Chloe Custer, Alexis Arnett and Mackenzie Wallace.
During Thursday’s game, Burns saved 25 shots.
“I feel we’re going to miss the seniors quite a bit,” Denihan said. “Chloe and Laurynn and Savannah have been key parts of our entire season. Chloe on defense making stops and steals and just preventing goals from going in. Laurynn from feeding through balls and assists and just great effort and Savannah in goal. They’re going to be missed.”
With the win, the Lady Hornets will advance to the semifinals on Monday where they will take on No. 1 seed Fort LeBoeuf.
While Hickory will move on, Conneaut ends its season with a record of 12-5-1.
“The season I feel overall has been successful,” Denihan said. “I mean, first time ever winning the region championship in Conneaut history for a girls soccer team. We’re here to try to do it again next year, but we have a lot of work ahead of us and I think we’re gonna come out and be ready for it.”
