LINESVILLE — The Conneaut girls soccer team posted a 6-0 shutout against Sharpsville in a non-region matchup on Monday.
With the win, the Lady Eagles improve to 11-4-1 on the season. According to head coach Erick Denihan, the win gave his team momentum heading into its final Region 5 game against Titusville on Wednesday. A win would clinch the region title for the Lady Eagles.
“I feel like the win was important to kind of build some confidence going into Titusville on Wednesday,” Denihan said. “A big region game that we have to win so that we can own the region title solely.”
About 10 minutes into the game, Hannah Brady got things going for the Lady Eagles after she scored from the right side to give her team a 1-0 lead. Brady’s goal ended up being the only score of the half. The Lady Eagles had many opportunities to add to their lead in the half, but the ball didn’t find the back of the net.
“I think Hannah’s goal to get us started woke us up to say we need to start playing a little harder,” Denihan said. “It took us a while to get going and then we started to come alive, but we needed it to start the game.”
Conneaut finally got that second goal from Laurynn Pelc at the 68:24 mark. Three minutes later, Brie Nader fired a long-range shot to make it 3-0. Brady then added her second goal of the contest with 23:57 left to play to make it a four goal-game. About 10 minutes later, Harper Nelson netted a goal following a scramble for the ball. Then, Alayna Ott capped off the night with a goal to make it 6-0 with 8:57 left in the game.
According to Denihan, the change of direction helped the Lady Eagles’ offense score more goals in the second half. During the first 40 minutes, the Eagles were going against the wind.
“The wind really benefited us a lot,” Denihan said. “I mean, we were fighting against it in the first half. In the second half, it helped that some of the balls carried in so that we could attack a little more. Other than that, they’re passing well and finishing.”
Goalies Savannah Burns and Haylee Morini split time at the net for the shutout. Burns played most of the game while Morini took over for the final minutes of the game. However, the two goalies didn’t get a lot of opportunities to make saves. The Lady Eagles dominated possession throughout the game and their defense only gave Sharpsville a couple opportunities at the net.
“I think my defense played well keeping the ball in front of them,” Denihan said. “I think they attacked maybe three times that I counted at least the entire game, so they did their job and they kept the ball in front of them.”
Before the game, Conneaut’s five seniors, Burns, Pelc, Chloe Custer, Alexis Arnett and Mackenzie Wallace, were honored during their senior night.
“The seniors have contributed a lot,” Denihan said. “From leadership to in-game morale and just everything all together. The seniors have been a major part of this team and we’re excited to have them for a few more games hopefully and sad to see them go.”
Conneaut will play in its final regular season game at Titusville on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
