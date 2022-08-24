CONNEAUT, Oh — The Conneaut boys golf team defeated Conneaut (OH) in a dual match on Tuesday at Village Green Golf Course in Ohio. The Eagles won with team score of 196 while the Spartans totaled 228.
Robert Gowetski secured the lowest score for the Eagles with a 42. Evan Carner and Aiden Tyson each recorded a 50. Maxx Feather and Kyle Herr finished with a 54 and 55, respectively.
For the Spartans, Christian Strader led the way with a 50. Lincoln Wade was right behind Strader with a 54. Hayden Chiarelli and Sophia Magnusen compiled scores of 56 and 68, respectively.
Conneaut will next host Crawford County rival Cambridge Springs for a dual match on Friday at 10 a.m.
Conneaut (PA) (196)
Robert Gowetski — 42
Evan Carner — 50
Aiden Tyson — 50
Maxx Feather — 54
Kyle Herr — 55 x
Conneaut (OH) (228)
Christian Strader — 50
Lincoln Wade — 54
Hayden Chiarelli — 56
Sophia Magnusen — 68
x — Score not included in total
