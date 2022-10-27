The Conneaut girls soccer team has a golden opportunity to make it further into the District 10 2A playoffs than it did last year.
After being eliminated by Fairview 6-1 in the first round last season, the No. 5 seed Lady Eagles will matchup against No. 4 seed Hickory today at Grove City High School at 5:30 p.m.
“My overall expectations for our matchup (today) are to come out and play a smart game,” said Conneaut head coach Erick Denihan. “I have confidence in these girls and believe that they are up to the challenge ahead of them. This season, these young ladies accomplished what no other girls soccer team in the school’s history have done by becoming the first ever region champions.”
The Lady Eagles enter the matchup having won the Region 5 title. They finished 12-4-1 overall with a 7-1 mark in region play.
Hannah Brady leads the Eagles with 15 goals and has earned seven assists. Alayna Ott is second on the team with 13 goals while leading with eight assists. Brie Nader, Victoria Medrick and Kylie Mattera have contributed nine, eight and six goals, respectively.
Defensively, the Eagles are anchored by Chloe Custer. The Eagles also have a reliable goalie in Savannah Burns. Burns has saved 163 shots while only allowing 23 goals. Burns also has a 1.665 GAA on the season and has recorded five shutouts.
Hickory shared the Region 2 crown with Slippery Rock after finishing with a record of 10-5-3. The Hornets earned a 7-1 mark in region competition. Cecilia Perman leads the Lady Hornets in scoring with 15 goals. Abby Cozad and Ella Vance have pitched in 13 goals each.
Conneaut and Hickory met once during the regular season. The two teams played to a 1-1 tie.
“Hickory is a very tough team and they play very fast and physical,” Denihan said. “I expect them to come out (today) and ready to roll just as we will. I think that this game will be one to watch as both teams are very exciting to watch.”
The winner will take on either Fort LeBoeuf or Slippery Rock in the semifinal round on Monday.
