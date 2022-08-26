Every year, the Conneaut boys soccer team holds a camp with Thiel College for a week. Coming out of the camp, Thiel head coach Zack Walters was impressed with the Eagles’ improvement from last year’s camp.
With Walters’ stamp of approval in mind, the Eagles are seeking to improve upon their six-win season during last year’s campaign.
“I feel that we ended up in a good place last year,” said Conneaut head coach Scott Hinterleiter. “We lost some games. We won against Hickory and they beat us in double overtime. We ended in a good place and I think coming into this season, a lot of the other teams lost a lot in our region. My goal is to make the playoffs this year. That is my goal, that’s my seniors’ goals, my captains’ goals is to make the playoffs. Most of those kids have never been in a playoff game. That’s where we’re at right now with that.”
Getting to the playoffs will be a tall task for the Eagles as they play in the competitive Region 2. Last year, Grove City made it to the PIAA 2A playoffs before losing in the first round while Slippery Rock and Greenville both lost in the District 10 2A semifinals.
“I’m confident in the ability that they can win more games than they did last year,” Hinterleiter said. “If you look at our region, you can see we have some of the best teams in the area, Slippery Rock, Grove City, Greenville. Where are you gonna find teams in one region as tough as we face everyday? A lot of the other teams lost a lot of players. I think that we’re gonna be able to compete this year. If we can take a game from Hickory or we can take Slippery Rock or Greenville, take a game from them, we can make the playoffs this year.”
While their region opponents have lost some of their key players from last year, the Eagles are coming into this season with a lot of experience. Most of the Eagles’ starters will be seniors. Overall, nine seniors will take the pitch for the Eagles this season. One of them is defender Nolan Rados, who made the all-region second-team last season.
Besides Rados, Hinterleiter also expects Collin Hearn, Carson Alsdorf, Daniel Button, Kyle White and Isaiah King to be some of the leaders of the team.
“They’re players that I’ve had for the last four years that have stepped up and became leaders for me and they make my job so much easier,” Hinterleiter said. “They come out and they know exactly what I want everyday for practice. They get it going. I don’t have to tell them what I need done. They just go ahead and start practice. It makes it nice to have kids for four years that I can count on that are really stepping up as leaders.”
Aside from the senior leadership, Hinterleiter also expects both his midfielders and defenders to be a strong suit for his team this year. Hinterleiter also expects to improve on offense, an area in which the team has struggled over the past few years, according to Hinterleiter.
“I feel that my midfield and defense can compete with any team in the league,” Hinterleiter said. “I just gotta be able to score. That’s where I’m sitting there with that.”
