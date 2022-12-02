Last season, the Conneaut wrestling team put some impressive results together ending with one of its wrestlers winning a medal at states. However, the team was plagued by a lack of wrestlers and had to forfeit many matches as a result.
This year, Conneaut head coach Kevin Welsh is hoping that a bigger roster will help to build off of what the team accomplished last season.
“It’s tough to do any worse I guess,” Welsh said. “I mean we had some talented kids who really did well, but as a team we didn’t do very well last year, so I’m fairly confident that we’re gonna have a much better season this year just because of the numbers.”
With a young roster, Hunter Gould and Collin Hearn will be the two main wrestlers leading the way in Linesville. Gould is coming off a season in which he earned sixth place at 120 in the PIAA state tournament. Overall, Gould was 38-4 last year.
Hearn also wrestled at Hershey last year at 160. Hearn was eliminated from the state tournament with a loss to Christian Hirak of Derry in a 3-2 decision.
“It’s huge for any team to have somebody like those two,” Welsh said. “Just from a leadership standpoint, anytime you have somebody that makes it as far as the state tournament, including placing in then state tournament, all these young kids can watch them and know what to do. That’s their example and that’s unique for any team, especially ours.”
Besides Gould and Hearn, Welsh also expects Logan Groover to have an impact this year. A junior, Groover will wrestle at 152 again after competing for the first time in his high school career last season. Welsh hasn’t figured out who will wrestle in heavyweight, but two wrestlers who can help in that are are junior Jake Dygert and freshman Drew Dygert. The Eagles will also welcome the addition of freshman Daylee Watson. Watson is a state champion wrestler after winning the 110-pound bracket in the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling junior high tournament in March. Welsh expects Watson to compete in either 107 or 114.
Even though Welsh has an inexperienced group, he still believes the team’s chemistry is high.
“They’re such a young group, but they’ve all come through together,” Welsh said. “Some of them are only in their second year, their first year being eighth grade, but I think they’re a good team unit and they have a good following in their leaders.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.