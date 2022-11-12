Fresh off its four-set upset win over South Fayette in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A playoffs, the Conneaut girls volleyball team will take on another WPIAL team in Thomas Jefferson.
The quarterfinal matchup between the Eagles and Jaguars is today at 2 p.m. at Slippery Rock High School. The Jaguars are ranked No. 8 in the latest Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association poll for 3A. The Eagles are two spots below the Jaguars at No. 10 and come into today’s matchup undefeated at 15-0.
“Thomas Jefferson is a talented group,” said Conneaut head coach Christine Krankota. “They have height the whole way across the net. Offensively, they can get production from any of their hitters. They are consistent from the service line.”
The Eagles are led by all-state outside hitter and Seton Hill comitt Kaylee Mattera. Ashley Crabb, Sylvia Prebor, Mackenzie Wensel, Ginger Woods, Lainie Harrington and libero Paris Karastury can also give the Eagles a boost in many ways. Payten Karastury runs the Lady Eagles’ offense at setter.
To prepare for today’s matchup, Conneaut played a scrimmage on Thursday with Maplewood, the other Crawford County team that’s still in contention for a state title.
“We were able to get some floor time in with Maplewood on Thursday, which we found to be very beneficial,” Krankota said. “We are fortunate to have had the opportunity to scrimmage against a team of that caliber at this point in the season. We are trying to keep the girls focused and relaxed.”
The Jaguars finished third in the WPIAL and defeated DuBois Area High School in five sets in the first round. The Eagles are led by outside hitter and Indiana University of Pennsylvania recruit Delaney Concannon, who stands at 5-feet 10-inches tall. Outside hitter Mia Fox, middle hitters Julia Territ and Eliah Lippincott and right-side hitters Ava Territ and Riley Sippey are also capable of earning kills for the Jaguars. Defensively, the Jaguars are spearheaded by libero Cate Galiato and defensive specialist Emma Ratner.
“Our composure, effort and focus will all be critical,” Krankota said. “We don’t need to overthink or do anything out of the ordinary, just believe in our abilities and trust in what got us this far.”
The winner will take on either Hollidaysburg or North Catholic in the semifinals on Tuesday at a time and location to be determined.
