SUGARCREEK — The Conneaut boys golf team finished fifth in a Region 4 mega match on Monday at Wanango Country Club with a total score of 404. Franklin won first place with a score of 338.
Robert Gowetski led the way for the Eagles with a 91. Nathan Stockton was second on the team with a 101. Evan Carner and Charlie Woods each compiled a score of 106.
Five golfers scored under 90 for the Knights: Ryan McCandless (80), Zach Rugh (81), Ty Prince (88), Aidan McCracken (89) and Avery Purich (89).
Oil City came in second with a total score of 350. Connor Highfield and Charlie Motter both scored below 90, finishing with an 82 ad 84, respectively.
Titusville finished in third place with a team score of 371. The Rockets' top two finishers were Peyton Madden and Kasen Neely, who compiled scores of 87 and 88, respectively.
Rocky Grove finished right behind Titusville with a 372. Aaron Wetien led the Orioles with an 87 on the day. Alex Zinz and Hayden Bevier each finished with a score of 90.
Next, the Eagles will travel to Conneaut (OH) for a dual match on Wednesday at 10 a.m.
1. Franklin (338)
Ryan McCandless — 80
Zach Rugh — 81
Ty Prince — 88
Aidan McCracken — 89
Avery Purich — 89 x
Damon Curry — 99 x
2. Oil City (350)
Connor Highfield — 82
Charlie Motter — 84
Jacob Teeter — 91
Will McMahon — 93
Logan Loughren — 95 x
Jackson Dilks — 99 x
3. Titusville (371)
Peyton Madden — 87
Kasen Neely — 88
Caden Blakeslee — 95
Emme Kate-Wilks — 101
Wyatt Obert — 103 x
Gavin Chappel — 106 x
4. Rocky Grove (372)
Aaron Wetien — 87
Alex Zinz — 90
Hayden Bevier — 90
Dillon Hamilton — 105
Jesse Roth — 107 x
Andrew Schwab — 114 x
5. Conneaut (404)
Robert Gowetski — 91
Nathan Stockton — 101
Evan Carner — 106
Charlie Woods — 106
Maxx Feather — 111 x
Aiden Tyson — 124 x
x — Score not included in total
