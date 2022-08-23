SUGARCREEK — The Conneaut boys golf team finished fifth in a Region 4 mega match on Monday at Wanango Country Club with a total score of 404. Franklin won first place with a score of 338.

Robert Gowetski led the way for the Eagles with a 91. Nathan Stockton was second on the team with a 101. Evan Carner and Charlie Woods each compiled a score of 106.

Five golfers scored under 90 for the Knights: Ryan McCandless (80), Zach Rugh (81), Ty Prince (88), Aidan McCracken (89) and Avery Purich (89).

Oil City came in second with a total score of 350. Connor Highfield and Charlie Motter both scored below 90, finishing with an 82 ad 84, respectively.

Titusville finished in third place with a team score of 371. The Rockets' top two finishers were Peyton Madden and Kasen Neely, who compiled scores of 87 and 88, respectively.

Rocky Grove finished right behind Titusville with a 372. Aaron Wetien led the Orioles with an 87 on the day. Alex Zinz and Hayden Bevier each finished with a score of 90.

Next, the Eagles will travel to Conneaut (OH) for a dual match on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

1. Franklin (338)

Ryan McCandless — 80

Zach Rugh — 81

Ty Prince — 88

Aidan McCracken — 89

Avery Purich — 89 x

Damon Curry — 99 x

2. Oil City (350)

Connor Highfield — 82

Charlie Motter — 84

Jacob Teeter — 91

Will McMahon — 93

Logan Loughren — 95 x

Jackson Dilks — 99 x

3. Titusville (371)

Peyton Madden — 87

Kasen Neely — 88

Caden Blakeslee — 95

Emme Kate-Wilks — 101

Wyatt Obert — 103 x

Gavin Chappel — 106 x

4. Rocky Grove (372)

Aaron Wetien — 87

Alex Zinz — 90

Hayden Bevier — 90

Dillon Hamilton — 105

Jesse Roth — 107 x

Andrew Schwab — 114 x

5. Conneaut (404)

Robert Gowetski — 91

Nathan Stockton — 101

Evan Carner — 106

Charlie Woods — 106

Maxx Feather — 111 x

Aiden Tyson — 124 x

x — Score not included in total

