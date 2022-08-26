Conneaut cross country coach Kris Cornell acknowledged his team is going to hit the reset button during the upcoming season.
Following a historic 2021 season, the team is going to have to replace six boys runners who qualified for the state meet last season and two of his top girls runners who suffered injuries while playing other sports.
“My number one and my number two are out for probably the whole season,” Cornell said. “My boys team, we’re rebuilding there. We lost some runners. We have some ninth-graders and the I have two returning from last year, but I graduated six, so I don’t have a mature team to work with.”
During the program’s first trip to the state meet last year, the Eagles placed 15th in the Class 2A boys race. Simeon Hunter paced the Eagles after finishing 54th (18:15). Jordan Kullen finished in 71st (18:30) and Dylan Fletcher earned 77th (18:35). Nathaniel Turner was 84th (18:47), Evan Alsdorf 99th (19:15) and Zach Wheeler 106th (19:21).
“I got a few that are promising, but it’s just gonna be a little bit difficult,” Cornell said. “Like I said, we’re rebuilding. It’s probably gonna be a year or two at least to get back to status quo.”
One of the one returning runners is junior Daniel Hunter, who also ran in the state meet last year. Hunter finished 130th (21:13).
With experience running in the state meet, Cornell is relying on Hunter to be one of the leaders of this year’s team.
“I was hoping Dan put a few more miles in in the offseason than he did, but we’re gonna have to see how he’s gonna work out this year,” Cornell said. “He’s graduating a year early. He’s going in as a junior, but he’s gonna graduate a year early, so this is gonna basically be his senior year.”
Besides Hunter, Cornell also expects freshman Mitchell Lasko to have an impact on the team this year.
“He’s only in ninth grade, but he’s pretty strong-hearted as it comes for running,” Cornell said. “He’s got a little bit of a consistent injury type thing going with his hip, so we’ll see how he can work through that.”
One of the advantages of having a lot of freshmen on the team is that they’ve developed chemistry with each other from running with each other during junior high, Cornell said.
“Most of them that are coming up to ninth ran last year in eighth grade, so they know each other pretty well in that regard,” Cornell said. “Hopefully, they’ll strengthen off of one another. I think I got a couple that’ll really start showing themselves here once the season gets going.
“It’s tough to tell for the boys because they’re not running year-round and then they just mature and they can be even as fast in the beginning of the season this year as they were last year without having to run since then just due to the fact they were maturing. I could have a few boys that I don’t even know how they’re gonna do until we really start getting into the season here.”
