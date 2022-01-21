LINESVILLE — The Conneaut girls basketball team defeated Meadville 58-26 in Region 5 action on Thursday night.
The Eagles got off to a hot start after going up 15-6 after the first quarter. The Eagles led 28-10 at halftime.
Jaelyn Blood led all scorers with 12 points. Blood also recorded six rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Katherine Miller added nine points while Rylee Jones contributed eight points, seven rebounds and five assists. Hannah Brady and Jocelyn Denihan scored eight and five points, respectively. Denihan also recorded six rebounds, five steals and four assists. Sami Egli added five points and five steals.
Avery Phillips led the Bulldogs with 11 points. Phoebe Templin added nine points.
Meadville will return to the court on Saturday for a region match up against Slippery Rock at 7:30 p.m. at the House of Thrills. Conneaut will be back in action for a region match up on Monday at Grove City at 7:30 p.m.