After losing to Pymatuning Valley on Tuesday, the Conneaut boys golf team responded with a win against Crawford County rival Maplewood at Oakland Beach Golf Course on Thursday. Overall, the Eagles scored a 192 while the Tigers posted a 232.
Leading the way for the Eagles were Robert Gowetski and Aiden Tyson, who each scored a 47. Also scoring below 50 was Maxx Feather, who finished with a 48. Charlie Woods and Kyle Herr compiled scores of 50 and 51, respectively.
For the Tigers, Avery Palotas led with a 55. Rachel Brunot and Zane Hall also posted scored below 60, finishing with a 57 and 59, respectively. Garrett Dewey and Dylan Dewey compiled scores of 61 and 63, respectively.
Before beating Maplewood, Conneaut lost to Pymatuning Valley on Tuesday, which also took place at Oakland Beach Golf Course. In total, Conneaut scored a 203 while Pymatuning Valley finished with a 186.
Leading the Eagles was Gowetski, who finished with a 44. Nathan Stockton also scored below 50 after finishing the day with a 49. Feather posted a 53 while Herr and Evan Carner each scored a 57.
Next, Conneaut will play in a mega match at Franklin on Monday at 10 a.m. while Maplewood will take part in the Saegertown mega match on Wednesday at noon.
Conneaut (192)
Robert Gowetski — 47
Aiden Tyson — 47
Maxx Feather — 48
Charlie Woods — 50
Kyle Herr — 51 x
Nathan Stockton — 53 x
Evan Carner — 54 x
Sabastine Frisina — 57 x
Maplewood (232)
Avery Palotas — 55
Rachel Brunot — 57
Zane Hall — 59
Garrett Dewey — 61
Dylan Dewey — 63 x
Landyn Reynolds — 65 x
x — Score not included in total
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.