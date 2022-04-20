CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — In a matchup of two Crawford County teams, the Conneaut boys volleyball team defeated Cambridge Springs 3-1 (14-25, 25-23, 25-11, 25-9) on Tuesday night at the Devils Den. The Eagles improve to 4-1 on the season while the Blue Devils are 1-4
“Overall, we think we played really well,” said Conneaut assistant coach Shawnya Mast. “In our first set, we were in a little bit of rut. Once we got going and got rolling, the team got up and encouraged each other, it just kinda fell into place and we pulled those next three sets off pretty well.”
The first set was the only blemish of the night for the Eagles. The Blue Devils jumped on the Eagles from the beginning of the set and started out with an 11-3 lead, which caused Conneaut head coach Nate Resele to call a timeout.
After the Blue Devils led 19-8, the Eagles responded with four unanswered points, which led to a timeout from Cambridge Springs head coach Kyle Marzka. The rest of the set was smooth sailing for the Blue Devils as they went on a 6-2 run to win 25-14.
“During the first set our passing was on, our hitting was on,” Marzka said. “Everything was going extremely well for us. We were playing great volleyball and that was what kept us going.”
In the second set, it was the Eagles who got going first after jumping out to a 10-4 lead, which forced Marzka to use another timeout. The Eagles led by as much as 10 in the set, but the Blue Devils started to show some life late. Out of the timeout, the Blue Devils went on a 19-14 run to cut the deficit to 24-23. However, after they used another timeout, the Eagles scored their 25th point to give each team a set.
“The second set I think went in our favor even though it was a loss,” Marzka said. “We showed that we could stay in it with anybody and we were fighting. We did a good job.”
The Eagles dominated the final two sets. In the third set, the Eagles got out to a 12-3 lead before the Blue Devils cut the deficit to six. However, the Eagles took back control and finished on a 10-2 run to earn a 2-1 set lead.
The fourth and final set was even more dominant for the Eagles as they won 25-9 to finish off the Blue Devils.
“I feel like the last two sets is the CASH volleyball team I’ve been coaching this season along with Nate and this is what our boys are capable of,” Mast said. “This is what we’re capable of.”
Carter Osborn stuffed the stat sheet for the Eagles after recording 13 assists, six kills, three blocks and two aces. Nolan Rados added 13 kills and four blocks while Jakob Welcheck contributed six kills and a pair of aces. Evan Alsdorf compiled four blocks and five kills while Carson Alsdorf earned three aces. Spencer Foister led the Eagles with 17 assists.
For the Blue Devils, Parker Schmidt recorded five kills and 14 assists. Jackson Mumford compiled nine kills and a pair of blocks. Kaiden Boozer added 11 kills and two blocks. Josh Reisenauer earned seven kills while Van Jones totaled 11 digs.
Next, Conneaut will go to Rocky Grove on Thursday while Cambridge Springs will host another Crawford County team in Cochranton on Tuesday. Both games will begin at 7 p.m.