A spectacular bowling performance worth re-writing.
While reading some of my older columns that Cochranton Lanes proprietor Keith Seidel gave me a couple weeks ago, this columnist put aside a particular piece.
Today’s younger bowlers need to read the following amazing “Down Memory Lane” accomplishment.
On March 27, 2000, and nearly one month after undergoing shoulder surgery, the then-66-year-old Al Dunnewold — the former Lost Lanes owner — set the Cambridge Springs house’s series record with an 833 (current LL smasher Jeff Keener holds the record now with an 857) as he shot games of 255, 299 and 279.
The right-handed Dunnewold left a 4-pin in his 299 game and another 4-pin in the seventh frame of his 279. It was his first career 800 series.
“Both shots were solid,” said Dunnewold a few days after his mind-blowing feat and who is still going strong today at 86 years of age. He threw a total of 32 strikes.
Dunnewold was under the knife a few weeks earlier — Feb. 29, 2000, to be exact.
“I asked the doctor if I could bowl and he said I better take it easy at first,” he said, who had a bone spur removed near the rotator cuff. “I bowled one game two days later and six games four days later.”
Of course, the low-keyed Dunnewold downplayed his bowling masterpiece in the interview.
“Honestly, shooting an 800 series isn’t a big deal to me. Heck, I’ve been bowling for 50 years, so don’t make a big deal out of it.”
Sorry, Al, it’s twice as big now.