SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown Little League All-Stars lost its Section 1 tournament game Wednesday evening to DuBois 7-0.
Cooper Krouse and Lance Davidson each hit home runs for DuBois as Saegertown struggled to pitch and were outhit eight to three.
Mason Groner, Brayden Shetler and Jackson Amy all pitched for Saegertown in the loss. The pitchers combined for seven errors.
Bryson Buzard pitched the entire game for DuBois and struck out four batters.
Scoring opened up in the bottom of the first as Davidson hit his homer, which scored two runs. Later in the inning Luca Morelli hit an RBI double to the fence.
Saegertown had a hard time containing DuBois' offense all game.
After consistently leaving runners on base, a Cody Kingsley RBI single made it 4-0 before Krouse hit his three-run homer to put things out of reach for Saegertown.
Saegertown will look to rebound today against Harbor Creek at 6 p.m. back at the Saegertown ball fields. DuBois will play again Friday in the section title game.
Saegertown (0)
(AB-R-H-BI) Leslie 3-0-0-0, Groner 3-0-1-0, McLintox 2-0-0-0, Burchill 2-0-0-0, Shartle 1-0-0-0, Amy 2-0-0-0, Whiteman 2-0-1-0, Shetler 2-0-0-0, Furry 2-0-0-0, Atkins 2-0-1-0. Totals 21-0-3-0.
DuBois (7)
(AB-R-H-BI) Kellan 3-0-0-0, Brycen 1-1-0-0, Lance 2-2-2-2, Brady 2-1-1-0, Kody 2-2-2-1, Luca 2-0-1-1, Cooper 2-1-1-3, Brock 2-0-0-0, Bryson 2-0-0-0, Tyler 1-0-0-0, Axton 1-0-1-0, Landon 2-0-0-0. Totals 22-7-8-7.
Saegertown 000 000 — 0 3 0
DuBois 300 40x — 7 8 1
BATTING
2B: D — Luca; S — Atkins.
HR: D — Cooper, Lance
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) S — Groner LP 3.1-8-7-7-1-4, Amy 1.0-0-0-0-0-0, Shetler 0-0-0-2-0; D — Brycen WP 6.0-3-0-0-1-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.