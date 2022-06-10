SLIPPERY ROCK — Heading into Thursday's matchup with DuBois Central Catholic, Saegertown head coach Scott Walters expected it to be a tough matchup.
Walters' prediction turned out to be correct as DuBois Central Catholic defeated Saegertown 7-1 in the 1A quarterfinals at Slippery Rock University's Jack Critchfield Park, ending the Panthers' season.
"I think against a very good team, we performed to the best of our ability," Walter said. "Probably could've had a little bit more, but we ran into a pretty good pitcher. When you get to this level, the competition is gonna be top peak. We challenged them to just compete until the last inning, just compete, compete and they competed. We got beat by a better team (Thursday), so nothing to hang our head about."
After two scoreless innings, the Cardinals turned things on with a four-run top of third. After Panthers pitcher Zach Balog walked Aiden Snowberger and allowed Carter Hickman to single, Brayden Fox sent both runners home on a two-out double. Kaden Brezenski subsequently singled home Fox and then Cole Sansom tripled to score Brezenski to round out the inning.
"I think once they got through, they'd seen Zach one time and they started changing their approach at the plate and they started getting a few hits in there," Walters said. "I mean it's easy with momentum to roll and they did. They scored four runs. We weren't panicking yet but it makes it easier when they have a good arm on the hill."
In the top of the fourth, pitcher Braidin Anderson led off with a single and then was switched out for courtesy runner Nick Colbey. After Colbey was forced out at second on a fielder's choice by Blake Pisarcik, Balog was switched to first base and replace by Landon Caldwell on the mound. Following a sacrifice bunt by Matt Pyne, Pisarcik moved over to second. Pisarcik was stranded there after Caldwell earned a strikeout to end the inning.
After throwing 73 pitches, Balog allowed five hits, four runs and two walks to go along with a pair of strikeouts.
"Zach came out and competed," Walters said. "All we asked him was 'hey, go out there and compete. Give me at least three innings.' He's not a long stretch-inning pitcher. He went out there and competed. I mean his freshman year and sophomore year, he didn't even want to pitch, so for him to get to a high school level playing a state playoff game and compete against a very good team, he played beyond expectations."
In the next half inning, the Panthers got on the board. With one out, Caldwell singled for the Panthers' first baserunner of the game. A fielder's choice by Henry Shaffer moved Caldwell over to second and then Dylan Flinchbaugh drove him home on single for the Panthers' only run of the game. Flinchbaugh earned two of the Panthers' four hits in the contest.
Despite only scoring one run, the Panthers had an opportunity to put more runs on the board. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Balog walked to open the inning and was replaced by courtesy runner Gabriel Jordan. While Jordan was attempting to steal second, Dustin Nearhoof singled on a grounder to left field. Nearhoof and Jordan advanced to second and third on the throw, respectively. Wyatt Burchill then drew a walk to load the bases, but a ground out ended the inning.
Thursday's game was only the second time this year that the Panthers' offense was held under three runs. Walters admitted that Anderson was primarily the reason why his offense struggled. Anderson, a Division I Youngstown State recruit, tossed a complete game while only allowing four hits, one run and three walks on five strikeouts.
"He's legit," Walters said. "I mean he's going to YSU, so he's nothing to shake your head about, but we did put the ball in play and that's all we ask. We had some fly balls right at outfielders and some ground balls. Like I said, all we wanna do is make contact, make good things happen. Today just wasn't our day. We got beat by a better team."
Before the bottom of the fifth, the Cardinals tacked on another three runs. After a leadoff double by Hickman, Fox earned a double himself to bring home Hickman. Brezenski also hit a double that scored Fox. Brezenski then moved over to third on a fielder's choice and subsequently scored on a ground out by Ben Gritzer.
Hickman, Fox, Brezenski and Anderson each finished with two hits. Fox and Brezenski each earned a pair of RBIs.
With the win, the Cardinals will take on Southern Fulton in the semifinals on Monday.
While the Cardinals will advance, the Panthers end their season with a 9-3 record.
"Way beyond our expectations," Walters said about the season. "In the beginning of the year, D-10's our goal. Let's get to D-10. We win D-10, you know what, after that let's roll with it. We won another state playoff game, 'wow, ok this is fun'. It's gonna get harder when you get through. You're top eight in the state, so nothing to hang your head about. That's what I told them, never hang your head."
With the season now over, eight Panther seniors played in their final game with the program. Balog, Nearhoof, Flinchbaugh, Caldwell, Anthony Hernandez, Garrett Young, Max Giles and Hunter Wright are set to graduate.
"They've been a giant asset as far as leaders on the team, even the non-starting seniors," Walters said. "I mean we just talked to them about leaving a legacy here to help build a program up. To see the younger kids in the stands chanting and watching the seniors play and they're like 'yeah, I want to be out there too', that'll help the program. They've been a great group of guys. I wouldn't change anything for the world."
DuBois Central Catholic (7)
(AB-R-H-BI) Snowberger 3-1-1-0, Hickman 3-2-2-0, Fox 4-2-2-2, Brezenski 4-2-2-2, Sansom 3-0-1-1, Gritzer 4-0-0-1, Anderson 3-0-2-0, Parsarcik 3-0-0-0, Pyne 2-0-0-0. Totals 29-7-10-6.
Saegertown (1)
(AB-R-H-BI) Burchill 3-0-0-0, Caldwell 3-0-1-0, Shaffer 3-1-0-0, Flinchbaugh 3-0-2-1, Young 3-0-0-0, Balog 3-0-0-0, Grundy 1-0-0-0, Hernandez 3-0-0-0, Nearhoof 3-0-1-0. Totals 25-1-4-1.
DuBois Central Catholic 004 030 0 — 7 10 0
Saegertown 000 100 0 — 1 4 1
BATTING
2B: D — Hickman, Fox, Brezenski, Anderson.
3B: D — Sansom.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) D — Anderson WP 7-4-1-1-5-3; S — Balog LP 3.1-5-4-4-2-2, Caldwell 1.2-4-3-3-2-0, Flinchbaugh 2-1-0-0-0-0.
