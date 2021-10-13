Meadville dropped a Region 5 volleyball matchup against Warren 3-0 (27-25), (25-22), (26-24) on Tuesday at the House of Thrills.
The Bulldogs played within a few points of the Dragons in each set but couldn’t find enough points to overtake them.
“The difference was we made more errors than they did in key situations. Warren is a very good team and they are very clean,” Meadville head coach Tim Schleicher said. “There was a lot of long rallies because they play excellent defense. When it comes down to it, our upperclassmen need to make more plays for us.”
Both teams battled back-and-forth in the first set to a 25-25 tie. A Meadville error and a kill by Warren’s Ellee Irwin pushed the Dragons to a win.
The Bulldog coaching staff tried running some different sets by inserting freshman Kendall Mealy into the lineup and moving Elliott Schleicher to a hitting position from setter in an effort to get more hitters on the floor.
“We tried to get another arm in there instead of doing it out of the back row like we do in some rotations. We didn’t really use the sixth hitter so we went back to having Elliott set,” Schleicher said. “Our younger players do a lot for us. There was a point where we had four freshmen on the floor. They’re growing and we like to see that as a coaching staff.
“We just want to make sure our upperclassmen grow as well and right now we’re making the same errors over and over again and that’s frustrating.”
In the second set, Meadville grabbed a 3-0 lead before the Dragons took over. Warren went on an 18-7 scoring run that included six unanswered points. Despite an 18-10 deficit, Meadville powered back and trailed 23-22 late in the set.
A Carly Beers kill and Kylie Fehlman block put Warren up 2-0 in the match.
“We’re not going to beat warren 25-15 so we need to be two points better,” Schleicher said. “That’s the key, being two points better against excellent teams. We gave them too many easy balls and they don’t need any help.”
The third and final set played out similarly to the first two. Meadville was down 24-19 and battled back to tie the match 24-all. A hitting error and Dragon kill squashed Meadville’s dreams of a comeback.
“We have to execute at a good or great level and if we don’t and give teams easy things then you don’t win,” Schleicher said. “That’s what happened tonight.”
Meadville dropped to 4-2 overall and 3-2 in region play. Warren is 6-8 overall and 4-2 in Region 5.
Ella Stewart led the team in kills with nine and added 13 digs. Meghan Willis led in digs with 18 while Kendall Sandrock and Kailani Kawata added 14 and 11, respectively.
Freshmen Emma Parks and Elliott Schleicher combined for four aces. Parks had seven kills and four blocks while Schleicher added 22 assists and 11 digs.
The Bulldogs travel to Linesville on Thursday for a region matchup with Conneaut. The Bulldogs beat the Eagles earlier this season.
Following the MASH-CASH rivalry match, Meadville has region matches against Hickory and Grove City in addition to non-region matches against McDowell, Villa Maria and Harbor Creek.
“We need to get ready because it’s not getting easier. It’s a tough schedule, but we belong on the court with those teams. It doesn’t matter what lineup we put in right now. Everybody is capable of playing better and they need to.
“We need to start seeing a change as far as execution goes. It’s the same things that have been killing us in September,” Schleicher said.