COCHRANTON — The Meadville girls volleyball team battled throughout its matchup with Warren in the District 10 3A semifinals. However, it wasn't enough as the Dragons swept the Bulldogs 3-0 (25-21, 25-11, 29-27) on Thursday night at Cochranton High School.
The loss ends the Lady Bulldogs' season at 11-4. While Meadville is out of the tournament, Warren will advance to the championship against Conneaut on Saturday at a time and location to be determined.
"I think once we get some time to reflect on it a little bit, once everything settles down, it was a good season," said Meadville head coach Tim Schleicher. "Double digit win for us this year. Thinking of our records the past couple of years, it was one of our better seasons with having the two seed in AAA and that bye. Overall it was a really good season. Nothing to hang their heads about. It just wasn't our night."
Coming off a second set in which they lost 25-11, the Bulldogs were much more energized in the third set. Following an ace by Emma Parks, the Bulldogs took an 8-3 lead, which caused Warren to call a timeout. After the timeout, the Dragons responded by going on an 11-3 run to take a 14-11 lead. The Bulldogs were eventually down 17-12, but fought their way back to tie the set at 18.
From that point on, neither team led by more than two points. Later on in the set, the Bulldogs went up 24-22 due to a pair of hitting errors by the Dragons and only needed one more point to force a fourth set. However, the Lady Bulldogs committed two hitting errors themselves which tied it at 24. A few points later, Parks earned a kill to her team up 27-26. Parks' kill was the last point earned by the Bulldogs as the Dragons notched three unanswered points to win the set 29-27 and complete the sweep.
"I like how we fought back, especially after the second set, which was not a great one," Schleicher said. "Coming out in the third, Emma made a nice, big run for us at the service line to get us a lead. Warren fought their way back and then it was even the rest of the set and we were in there tooth and nail. We just came up two points short. Wish we could've had that from the first set, but credit to Warren, they did."
During Thursday's match, Warren's defense made it difficult for Parks and the rest of Meadville as it effectively countered the Bulldogs' offense.
"They just got set, got their hands to balls and scrapped up a lot more balls than we did," Schleicher said. "Credit to them."
With the Bulldogs' season now over, defensive specialist Sydney Burchard has played in her final game. Burchard was Meadville's lone senior this year.
"She just has a super positive energy for them," Schleicher said. 'When things aren't going well, she always had the ability to stay up, like high-energy up, and make them crack a smile sometimes when things aren't going their way. She's been a good, positive leader in that regard in just keeping everybody level-headed and focused on being positive and being aggressive. She's one of the most aggressive kids in our gym, one of the most competitive kids in our gym. Wish we could've done better for her."
Parks led the Lady Bulldogs with 14 kills, 10 digs and six aces. Sydney Holt and Elliott Schleicher added seven and five digs, respectively. Schleicher also earned 15 assists as the setter.
With Burchard being their only senior, most of the Bulldogs' roster will be back next season. This year, the Bulldogs had five juniors, five sophomores and nine freshmen.
"As long as these experiences pay off for you in the future, then it's something you have to go through and grow through," Schleicher said. "This is the first experience in the District 10 playoffs for a lot of these players, but we'll use it as motivation. Don't forget about it in the offseason and use it as motivation to keep improving as a player and a teammate all summer all fall."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.