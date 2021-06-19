GREENVILLE –– This much is certain: Kaleb Donor is fast. Doesn’t matter if it’s a playoff game in November or an exhibition game in mid-June, Donor dots those yard lines with his straight-line speed.
That was evidenced during Friday’s District 10 North vs. South All-Star Showcase.
On a 3rd-and-10 play from the South 47-yard line with 71 seconds remaining in the 1st half he took a handoff from backfield mate Landen Weis and sprinted for the game’s initial score.
At Greenville High’s Stewart Field/Snyder-Stone Stadium, the North notched another TD –– Weis’ 4-yarder with 7:51 remaining in the 3rd quarter –– en route to a 14-0 win.
A 5-foot-10, 170-pound sprinter who recently graduated from Maplewood High, Donor will continue his education and football career at Thiel College, mere miles from the site of Friday night’s scoring sprint.
“People talk about my career more than I talk about my career,” Donor declared. “I like how my career ended at Maplewood and I love what I’ve done, but it’s not a big thing that I talk about or bring up. (His high school career) had a big impact on my life, but I’ve got a future to look forward to, as well.”
Donor did admit he was motivated by Maplewood teammate Jesse McFadden, who was stricken with sarcoma, continues to battle blood clots, and is at home trying to recover.
Maplewood Head Coach Brian Borkovich was recognized as the 2019 District 10 coach of the year –– last year’s all-star game was shuttered, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic –– and Donor accepted the award on his coach’s behalf. During the Tigers’ 10-win season (losing to Farrell for the D-10 title) in 2019, Donor established a program single-season rushing record (1,670 yards, and approximately 2,900 for his scholastic career).
Donor said McFadden definitely was on his mind, “knowing I was gonna accept that award for ‘Bork.’ I was playin’ for (McFadden) and everybody else back home. It empowered me a lot and drove me to do better in this game.
“(McFadden and Donor were) not as close as you’d think we would be, but we were close, yes,” Donor related, admitting upon learning the news of McFadden’s cancer diagnosis, “I was heartbroken, ‘cause I know how big of an athlete and how big of an inspiration he is around Maplewood –– and everywhere. And how much he’s touched people outside of our community and how much he puts back into everything for everyone else.
“I’ve stayed out of his way, his path is his own,” Donor continued regarding McFadden. “I’ve tried to let him alone, as he wishes, but I know he knows my prayers are with him. And I’m gonna show up for some Maplewood practices over the summer, so I’m sure he’ll be over there at some point. If not, I will go and see him and J.D. (McFadden) and all of them.”
Donor’s donated to the Team-North victory, which was led by Corry product Weis’ 11-carry-, 83-yard rushing performance.
The South squad was led by Grove City High signal-caller Logan Breese’s 10-for-17, 126-yard passing performance, though he was picked off twice. Defensively, Wilmington High product Morgan Whiting recorded a quarterback sack and blocked a punt.
The North out-gained the South, 352-125, in total yards, and the South squad secured minus-1 net yard rushing.
The South squad was led by West Middlesex mentor Mark Means, who said he enjoyed the experience.
“That’s why they’re all-stars –– they’re ready to go any time, any day, whatever. We’re really excited with how they played, and they did play hard on both sides.
“It’s a really good feeling to be able to be here, on the sideline, coachin’ these guys one, last time,” Means continued, referencing a half-dozen of his Big Reds players (Ty Tate, Nick Kobielus, Kaleb Turcotte, Chris Smith, Nick Gearhart and Brad Fair). “It’s just been a blessing to do that.”
Means said the game served as a learning experience as he worked with Reynolds Coach Josh Mull and Greenville Coach Brian Herrick.
“You get to see how other guys do things, take a little piece here, a little piece there. It just makes you better,” Means summarized.
• Numerous awards were presented by the West Penn Football Coaches Assn., including 2021 scholarship recipients Zack Martin (Grove City) and Braxton Shimrack (Wilmington). The Northwest Pennsylvania Football Coaches Assn. presented scholarships to Malachi Schafer (Northwestern) and Joshua Salisbury (Gen. McLane). Salisbury had a sack. ... The 2020 WPFCA Coach of the Year award was presented to Wilmington’s Brandon Phillian. Mark Brooks (Northwestern) was chosen as the NPFCA coach of the year, while Jim Brinling (Northwestern) and Aaron Slocum (McDowell) shared the assistant coach of the year honor for 2020. ... In addition to Borkovich, Matt Shesman (North East) was named the NPFCA assistant coach of the year for 2019.