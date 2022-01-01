TAMPA, Florida – One of the positive storylines to emerge out of the SEC this season has been the rise of No. 22 Arkansas under second-year head coach Sam Pittman.
A win this weekend in the Outback Bowl (noon, ABC) against Penn State would give the Razorbacks nine wins, their highest total since going 11-2 a decade ago.
After several Nittany Lion opt outs on defense, Arkansas (8-4, 4-4 SEC) will face a vastly different roster than the one Penn State (7-5, 4-5 Big Ten) rolled out for its regular-season finale against Michigan State.
Defensively, Penn State will be without its starting defensive tackle (Derrick Tangelo), starting safety (Jaquan Brisker), starting defense end (Arnold Ebiketie) and two starting linebackers in Ellis Brooks and Brandon Smith.
While the Nittany Lions’ offense only had one player opt out, it was a significant one, as Penn State will be without leading receiver Jahan Dotson (1,182 yards, 12 touchdowns).
“At the end of the day, the reality is you got to find a way to get it done,” Penn State coach James Franklin said earlier this week when discussing the challenges of playing with a different roster. “As one door closes, another door opens. It’s an opportunity for another player. I think it’s also going to give us a really good kind of picture of what our future is going to be.”
Arkansas wasn’t hit nearly as hard by opt outs as Penn State, but the Razorbacks’ offense will also be without a key contributor. Leading receiver Treylon Burks (1,123 yards, 11 touchdowns) last month announced he won’t play in the postseason.
“The great thing about that is we knew before we ever started bowl practice that he was not going to play in the bowl, so that’s allowed us these four weeks in and out of four different weeks to plan and prepare for that,” Pittman said.
Even without Burks, Penn State’s revamped defense will face a stiff challenge in containing Arkansas’ multifaceted run game. Behind it, the Razorbacks average 217.3 yards rushing per game, which ranks second in the SEC.
Quarterback KJ Jefferson brings a team-high 126 carries into the Outback Bowl. Jefferson’s rushed for 554 yards and five touchdowns this year, and he’s passed for 2,578 yards and 21 touchdowns. Running back Trelon Smith has run for a team-leading 592 yards to go with five touchdowns. Smith averages 5.1 yards per carry.
A pair of Razorback running backs could eclipse the 500-yard threshold by game’s end.
Raheim Sanders enters with 499 yards (three touchdowns), while Dominique Johnson has tallied 498 yards (seven touchdowns). Johnson is averaging 5.8 yards per run.
“I know you talk about balance, but I think it’s obvious that they want to run the ball, obviously having a head coach who has an offensive line background,” Franklin said of Arkansas’ offense. “Those guys usually pride themselves with that… I think they do enough of the things to keep you honest. The play-action passes, RPOs off of that, that can be challenging.”
Penn State’s rush defense this season has been reliable. The Nittany Lions have yielded 136 yards per game on the ground, but that was with a defensive line that included Ebiketie, a first-team All-Big Ten selection, and Tangelo, who recorded 29 tackles and two sacks this year.
The defense will undoubtedly miss the output from three of its four leading tacklers. Brooks’ 100 stops this year paces all defenders. Smith added 81 tackles, and Brisker’s 64 tackles ranked fourth on the unit.
To supplement the loss brought by the opt outs, Franklin hinted some of the team’s young players on defense will have to exhaust their freshman eligibility by playing against the Razorbacks.
Those players could include freshman linebackers Kobe King and Jabari Buddin, who have played in four games apiece. Freshmen can play in up to four games and still preserve their redshirt.
“We’re going to have to burn some redshirts,” Franklin said. “We’ve been very strategic about playing guys in four games, playing some guys in three games, saving a game for a bowl, things like that. As the season went on, we had the flu spike, other things, it was hard to do that. So, yeah, we have some guys that we’re going to have to burn their redshirts for this game.”