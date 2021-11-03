NEVILLE TOWNSHIP, ALLEGHENY COUNTY — The Meadville Bulldogs hockey team downed conference foe Montour 5-1 on Monday at the Robert Morris University Island Sports Center.
Trevor Kessler had two goals to pace the ‘Dogs. Michael Mahoney led with three assists and had a goal of his own. Ethan Konetsky had two assists and one goal while Brandon Corey had one goal.
The Bulldog defense allowed 21 shots in the win.
“In our previous five games, we allowed in the mid 40s in four of the games,” Meadville head coach Jamie Plunkett said. “Last week against Thomas Jefferson we allowed 68. So it cut it down to 21, that’s about two-thirds. I’m most happy about that.”
Meadville is now 3-3 overall and 3-2 in conference action.
Meadville plays several tough non-conference opponents in the next ten days. They face Ohio powerhouses St. Ignatius and St. Edward on Saturday and Sunday before hosting Class 3A perennial contender Peters Township on Tuesday.
“Hopefully we come out of this stretch playing a little faster and a little better.