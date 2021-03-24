The Erie SeaWolves and Erie Events announced on Tuesday that UPMC Park will play host to an expanded slate of high school baseball games this season, including a junior varsity/varsity doubleheader between Meadville at Mercyhurst Prep.
Meadville’s game on April 16 is one of 21 scheduled from April 6 to May 6, the majority of which include Mercyhurst Prep, Cathedral Prep and McDowell.
Following is the complete high school baseball series schedule (all junior varsity/varsity doubleheaders begin at 4 p.m. unless noted):
April 6: Fort LeBoeuf vs. Cathedral Prep
April 7: Franklin vs. Mercyhurst Prep
April 9: Corry vs. McDowell
April 10: Harbor Creek vs. Cathedral Prep
April 12: Erie vs. Cathedral Prep
April 14: Erie vs. McDowell
April 16: Meadville vs. Mercyhurst Prep
April 17: Cathedral Prep vs. Girard
April 19: McDowell vs. Cathedral Prep
April 21: Harbor Creek vs. McDowell
April 22: West Middlesex vs. Mercyhurst Prep
April 23: Corry vs. Cathedral Prep — 4 p.m.; North East vs. Mercyhurst Prep — 7 p.m.
April 26: Warren vs. McDowell
April 27: Girard vs. Mercyhurst Prep
April 28: General McLane vs. McDowell
Saturday, May 1: TBD vs. Girard – Doubleheader (9 a.m./12 p.m.)
Monday, May 3: General McLane vs. Cathedral Prep – Doubleheader (4 p.m./6:30 p.m.)
Tuesday, May 4: Cathedral Prep vs. McDowell – Doubleheader (4 p.m./6:30 p.m.)
Wednesday, May 5: Fort LeBoeuf vs. McDowell – Doubleheader (4 p.m./6:30 p.m.)
Thursday, May 6: Mercyhurst Prep vs. McDowell – Doubleheader (4 p.m./6:30 p.m.)
Fans will be permitted to attend the high school baseball series at UPMC Park. Admission prices may vary based on the host school. Any tickets available for the general public can be purchased at UPMC Park’s new main entrance on the day of the game. Fan seating will comply with all applicable public health guidelines set by state and local authorities. Select seats may not be available due to physical distancing requirements. All fans must wear a mask over their mouth and nose at all times, including while seated, unless they are actively eating or drinking in their seat. A limited concessions menu will be available. Outside food and beverages will not be permitted.
SeaWolves Opening Night, presented by Plyler Entry Systems, is Tuesday, May 11 at 6:05 p.m. when the team hosts the Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Indians). 2021 ticket packages are now on sale by phone (814-456-1300), online at seawolves.com, or at the SeaWolves’ Administrative Office at 831 French Street. Individual game tickets will be available for purchase starting in April (exact date and details to be announced).