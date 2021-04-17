CONNEAUT LAKE — Meadville opened the game with seven unanswered goals Friday and the Bulldogs beat the Conneaut Eagles, 12-4, in District 10 lacrosse at Conneaut Middle School.
Mike Mahoney scored all four of his goals in the first half for the Bulldogs (4-2). Andy Hauser scored twice in the first half.
Jonny English scored the first goal of the game. Isaak Hornstein and Andrew Derlink added first-half goals.
Sophomore goalie Ian Fife made 12 saves and picked up the win in his first varsity start.
Conneaut cut the lead to 9-4 in the third quarter, but fourth-quarter goals by Cody Schwab, Hornstein and Dennis Frantz ended any comeback bid. Frantz had five groundballs and Derlink added two assists.
Meadville faces Freeport at 11 a.m. today in non-conference action.
On Monday, Meadville recovered from a slow start with a second-half barrage and beat Fairview, 15-3, in District 10 lacrosse at Fairview High School.
Derlink and Mahoney each scored four second-half goals as Meadville outscored Fairview, 11-1, in the third and fourth period. Derlink scored a team-high six goals. Mahoney added five scores and Sam Burchard two. Andy Hauser also scored. Justin Agnew had a team-high 14 ground balls and a goal.
The Tigers (0-6) tied the score at 1 with 3:38 left in the first period and trailed just 4-2 at halftime.
Mahoney and Timmy Plyler each had four assists, and goalkeeper Bricen Jones made 11 saves in the win.
The Bulldogs lost the JV contest, 6-3.