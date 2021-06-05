COCHRANTON — The Meadville boys volleyball team found itself in an uncomfortable spot in the early stages on its PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal matchup against North Catholic.
The Bulldogs struggled to pass on serve-receive. That forced Meadville to play out of system. The result: an uncharacteristic three successive hitting errors and a 5-1 deficit against the Trojans. Fortunately for the Bulldogs, their mantra has been to always play as a unit.
And on Friday night, that unit pulled together and battled to a 25-18, 25-17, 26-24 win over the Trojans at Cochranton Junior/Senior High School to move to 19-0 on the season and into Tuesday’s state semifinals.
Meadville was heavily represented in the stands and that crowd let everyone know it when Jackson Decker hammered home a kill for the first point of the contest.
“Right when that ball went down, the crowd erupted,” Meadville senior outside hitter Charlie Waid said. “I knew it was going to be a big game. It definitely felt like it was a championship game.”
That crowd, however, quieted when North Catholic’s Andrew Ubinger answered with his own kill and the Bulldogs followed with a trio of hitting errors to help give the Trojans the four-point advantage.
Meadville never wavered, though. And all eight players who took the court for the Bulldogs last night contributed in some way to make sure of it. Soon, that crowd — about 80 percent Meadville and 20 percent North Catholic — was back to making a lot of noise.
“It was a little bit of a shock at first,” Waid said. “But we kept our composure on our side of the net. We had to get a good pass. Caden (Mealy) got a good set to our guys and we put the ball down and controlled our side.”
A kill by Charlie Waid started the Bulldogs’ rally back in that opening set as they slowly chipped away. Meadville tied it up twice before finally snagging the lead at 12-10 when the Trojans were whistled for reaching beyond the net. What followed as an epic back and forth battle that Meadville put away late.
From there it was about maintaining the momentum and sick digs by Meadville libero Bryce Smith and clutch blocks by Braden Bosco and Cameron Schleicher did just that for the Bulldogs as they bounced out to a decent lead in the second set.
Bosco had two kills and a block and Schleicher added a pair of blocks and two kills in the set leading Meadville to a 25-17 win and a two-game lead.
“Bryce, Cameron and Braden stepped up,” Waid said. “Braden had a huge block that was a big momentum swing for us. Cameron had a couple big blocks. Bryce was reading the defense well and had a couple of nice digs.
“Everyone is going to have to contribute. Everyone is going to have to do their job. If everyone comes in every day and does their job, we can do this.”
The third set was a test of mettle for the 2019 state champion Bulldogs. And, again, they prevailed.
The score was tied eight times before kill by Decker and Bosco put Meadville up 18-16. For a while it looked like that cushion would be enough. But the WPIAL runner-up Trojans climbed back and tied the set for a ninth time at 23-23 on a block by Ian Daugherty. Julian Jones threaded a kill through a North Catholic double block to put the Bulldogs at match point, up 24-23. But Daugherty came through, again, for the Trojans to tie it back up at 24-all.
But another kill by Jones and a hitting error by the Trojans sealed it for Meadville.
“I think we can battle with anybody,” Meadville coach Nick Bancroft said. “I think we have proven that all year when we’ve played in big tournaments against bigger teams. They’re tough and they battle and they do their job and play together as a unit.
“We might not have player for player the best players at every position. But we play as a unit and everybody does their job to make us a better team.”
The Bulldogs had five players with at least five kills in the sweep. Decker and Jones led the way with 12 each. Waid contributed 11 kills, Mealy had six and Bosco added five. Mealy also had 41 assists.
Defensively, Schleicher led the way with 12 digs to go along with three blocks. Waid, Smith and Jones had nine digs each.
Meadville will play the winner of today’s match between Cochranton and York Suburban in Tuesday’s semifinals.