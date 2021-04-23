There was some hype surrounding Thursday night’s boys volleyball showdown between Cochranton and Meadville.
For starters, the Cardinals and Bulldogs are both members of Crawford Central School District. Secondly, they are coached by former Maplewood teammates: Robert Cierniakoski at Cochranton and Nick Bancroft at Meadville. Thirdly, Meadville and Cochranton are ranked third and ninth in the state in Class AA, respectively, by latest Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association.
Oh, then there’s the Region 1 standings — Meadville and Cochranton deadlocked atop them alongside McDowell.
And for one set, a filled gymnasium inside Meadville Area Senior High School got everything it expected to see. But then one team took control.
The Bulldogs won that action-packed first set 27-25 and then went on to win the next two 25-17, 25-12 to move to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in Region 1. Cochranton fell to 7-2 overall and 3-1 in the region.
“It was so awesome,” Bancroft said. “I’m so glad we were able to have fans. I wish schools would open up. Because, games like this … this is just awesome. This is the most fans I’ve seen at any school this year and it was just so much fun.”
While Bancroft didn’t think the Bulldogs played exceptionally well in the opening set, it was enough to create some excitement and create some noise from that anxious crowd.
Meadville and Cochranton went back and forth in the set as the Bulldogs’ Charlie Waid and Jackson Decker and Cochranton’s Tyler George and Jaiben Walker took turns tomahawking the ball to the ground. The Bulldogs did manage to get a four-point cushion a couple of times in the set, but Cochranton would come right back and eventually took the lead 24-23 on an ace by Kyle Hoffman.
Julian Jones tied it up with a kill before a service error put the Cardinals back in front 25-24. But Jones delivered again to tie it at 25-25. A Cardinals attack error and a block by Meadville sealed it.
There were a combined 26 kills in the opening game.
“That’s the biggest crowd of the year,” Cierniakoski said. “I think that hyped us up that first game. But once we had the advantage they were able to turn the tide and that’s when we started to let things go down south instead of maintaining that intensity.”
The second set followed the same path as the first … initially. But with the score tied 10-10, Meadville went on a 5-0 run to go up 15-10 and never looked back.
The third set was all Meadville.
“I thought the first game we didn’t take care of everything — serving and just some fundamental errors,” Bancroft said. “That’s a six- or seven-point swing if we take care of the ball. Then I thought after games 2 and 3, we kept the pressure on and they couldn’t keep up. We passed well, we served well, we kept the intensity up. We were sharp the rest of the night.”
The Cardinals also did some good things in the final two sets. But the consistency — as it was in the opening set — wasn’t there.
“They took us a little bit out of our offense from the service line,” Cierniakoski said. “It mostly boiled down to they have experience. We have about the same age kids, but their guys have a little more varsity experience.”
Decker led the Bulldogs with 14 kills and five digs. He had six of those kills in the first set.
Jones added nine kills and six digs. Waid and Cameron Schleicher had five kills each. Caden Mealy dished out 37 assists to go along with four blocks and six digs.
“He’s a gamer like the rest of these guys,” Bancroft said of Decker. “When it gets tough, he steps up, he wants the ball. We have a lot of guys like that. Charlie (Waid) and Julian (Jones) … Cameron (Schleicher), I thought, had a really nice game. Braden (Bosco) there at the end. They’re asking for the ball when they want it and they’re ready to go.”
George finished with 10 kills for Cochranton. Greyson Jackson had 21 assists.