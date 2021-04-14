WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Renee Ashton knew what she was undertaking when she took over as the head softball coach at Meadville following the 2019 season.
That season, the Lady Bulldogs dropped 14 straight — 12 by at least 10 runs — before dominating Oil City in their season finale. Needless to say, Ashton knew it would take some time to get the program where she wants it to be. Tuesday was an example of just how close the Bulldogs are from turning that corner.
So while Meadville fell 7-1 to General McLane in a Region 5 contest at the Crawford County Fairgrounds Fields, the Lady Bulldogs are looking at the outcome a bit differently. For them, it was progress and another giant leap forward.
“Even in our other games, the score is not what I’m watching,” Ashton said. “It’s so hard to explain, because it’s just not what the girls are doing, but that is what everyone is seeing. It’s disappointing because we’re not seeing that as a coach and we are working daily on hitting and we know we are so close.”
The Lady Bulldogs, who had scored one run over the previous three games, got a shot of confidence against the Lancers early. Avery Phillips beat out one of several beautiful bunts by the Bulldogs on the afternoon for a single to start the bottom of the first inning.
An out later, Alexis Carr reached on a walk. Phillips was eventually thrown out at the plate trying to score on a passed ball. But the Bulldogs would still cash in on a double by Eva Dillaman that scored Carr and gave the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead.
That lead held until the top of the third when the Lancers erupted for three runs. Elena Halmi singled up the middle and scored on a triple by Bailey Cannon. Cannon scored on a double by Catrina Miller, who later scored on a wild pitch.
Meadville had something brewing in the fourth inning. Dillaman drew a leadoff walk and advanced on yet another perfectly placed bunt by Katie Say. Aliviah Ashton got the sacrifice bunt down to move Dillaman to third and Say to second, but the ‘Dogs couldn’t get the clutch hit.
“We worked on bunting a lot (Monday) in practice,” coach Ashton said. “We knew we were going to bunt on (the Lancers). I called a lot of them. It worked sometimes and then we didn’t benefit from it.”
The Lancers responded with another three-run inning in the fifth. Miller placed a double just inches inside the foul line down third base line to score Halmi. Then Samantha Herberg hit a two-run homer. The Lancers added their final run in the seventh on a single by Miller that scored Cannon, who had reached on her second triple of the day.
It was the first full seven inning game for the Bulldogs this season, who had lost by a combined score of 36-1 in their previous three games.
“I’m just hoping the girls continue to keep their heads up and know we are coming,” coach Ashton said. “They say it takes five years to rebuild a program. I want to do it within six. It’s coming.”
Phillips, Madison Blood, Dillaman and Say all had singles for Meadville (0-4, 0-3 Region 5). Say went all seven innings on the mound and allowed six earned runs on eight hits with four walks and seven strikeouts.
Miller was 3-for-3 with two runs and three RBIs for McLane. Cannon was 2-for-4 and Halmi was 2-for-3.
Cannon went the distance inside the circle for the Lancers (1-1, 1-1 Region 5). She allowed one run on four hits with three walks and 13 strikeouts.