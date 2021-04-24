Hickory invaded Eldred Glen and left with a dominating 11-0 win in six innings over Meadville on Friday.
The Bulldogs were only able to muster three hits in the region matchup. Keeping the ’Dogs off the bases was Hickory’s Nick Osborne.
“It all starts on the mound and Nick Osborne had a fantastic outing,” Hickory head coach Robert States said. “He threw a lot of strikes to get ahead in the count and really kept Meadville at bay.”
Osborne pitched all six innings and allowed just three hits. He struck out six batters and walked two.
On the mound for Meadville, Jacob Smith came out firing as well.
“Their starting pitcher really kept us quiet the first time through the lineup,” States said. “I liked our approach and adjustments down the stretch though. They stayed patient and did a good job waiting for fastballs and hitting those.”
Both pitchers and their defenses handled the first two innings with ease. It was the third inning that was a problem for the ’Dogs.
Hickory scored seven runs in the third, but only had three hits. Meadville walked four batters, including two that were hit by pitches, and dropped a third strike that allowed the hitter to reach first base.
“Our pitching wasn’t terrible tonight. We had a couple strikeouts that were wild pitches or passed balls that got base runners on,” Meadville head coach Tony Tartaglione said. “Then we didn’t get a few calls that I thought were strike threes, though the ump did not think they were strike threes. Those ended up costing us two or three runs down the road.”
Following the big third inning, Hickory kept its momentum. The dugout was loud and the team’s on-field performance reflected that.
“Staying loud is an emphasis for every game. We try to come out and be full of energy,” States said. “Today from beginning to end they did a nice job keeping the energy up.”
On the other side, the Bulldogs struggled to get anything going offensively. Rocco Tartaglione and Caden Holeva managed singles over the last several innings but overall, the squad struggled to get on base.
“We need to score more runs. In the Slippery Rock game Monday I think we had 11 or 12 hits and we were running the bases good and scoring runs,” Tartaglione said. “It made a big difference and we had a big win against a good Slippery Rock team. Then we came here tonight and we didn’t get the hits when we needed them and we didn’t have enough base runners on base.”
Hickory stayed hot down the stretch. Johnny Leedham drilled a solo home run in the fifth inning to take a 8-0 lead. In the sixth, a double by Wiesen and a couple Meadville mistakes extended the lead to 11-0.
“All the little things compounded tonight with this young team. We have to make plays when we should,” Tartaglione said. “We can’t make base running mistakes like we did and we need to do a better job of hitting.”
With the win, Hickory extended its win streak to seven games. The Hornets are 7-1 overall and sit atop Region 2 standings at 5-1.
“Without getting ahead of ourselves, that’s the plan (a playoff run). We have a great group here and we know what we have,” States said. “We’re on a roll, but we need to take it one game at a time and keep it rolling.”
The Bulldogs drop to 2-5 overall and 2-3 in Region 2. Tartaglione believes the team can turn its season around and make the playoffs.
“I told the boys ‘we’re now 2-3 in region play. We are by no means out of it,’” Tartaglione said. “We need to score more runs and take care of the little things moving forward.”
Meadville is back in action on Monday at Eldred Glen for a region matchup with CASH.